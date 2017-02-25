 
Elkos launches new ball pen - SMOOTH

Elkos pens; a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launches its latest Smooth balls pens.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Elkos pens; a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launches its latest Smooth balls pens. The clever design and engineering of smooth balls pens  by Elkos   ensures that it  provides a superbly writing experience. Our innovative smooth ball is an amazing value for money with superior quality perception. Its charismatic  and gorgeous  design , that glides smoothly  across the paper  makes it  a writing instrument  that can be at par with any high end expensive pen.  At  a price point you can pick up for sure  more than a few and keep them around your home or office.

"We recognize that writing smoothness is of great importance to our customers. When they are not using technology and are required to put pen to paper they want their writing experience to be effortless "said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd." To cater this need of our clients we at Elkos have designed refillable ball pens with low viscosity high flow ink"

Technology  and Design.

We have used latest Korean technology and low viscosity ink which facilitate effortless Smooth writing.   With Low viscosity ink our ball pen needs less pressure to be applied to write cleanly. This permits holding the pen with less stress on the hand, saving energy and improving comfort. This can also translate to quicker writing speeds. Our smooth ball pens tend to write finer lines and more clearly.  With its impeccable  Slim and sleek body  Elkos Smooth  ball pens is the best choice currently available in the market.(http://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-smooth.html)

Packaging;

20 pcs box

300 pcs inner carton

3600 pcs Master carton

Pricing and Availability:

Elkos Smooth ball pens are available in 3 different body and ink colors. Grab your smooth ball pen at amazing price for just RS 4 per pc. Available at all the retail and wholesale counters across India. For more updated information follow us on   https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

