Elkos launches new ball pen - SMOOTH
Elkos pens; a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launches its latest Smooth balls pens.
"We recognize that writing smoothness is of great importance to our customers. When they are not using technology and are required to put pen to paper they want their writing experience to be effortless "said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd." To cater this need of our clients we at Elkos have designed refillable ball pens with low viscosity high flow ink"
Technology and Design.
We have used latest Korean technology and low viscosity ink which facilitate effortless Smooth writing. With Low viscosity ink our ball pen needs less pressure to be applied to write cleanly. This permits holding the pen with less stress on the hand, saving energy and improving comfort. This can also translate to quicker writing speeds. Our smooth ball pens tend to write finer lines and more clearly. With its impeccable Slim and sleek body Elkos Smooth ball pens is the best choice currently available in the market.(http://www.elkospens.com/
Packaging;
20 pcs box
300 pcs inner carton
3600 pcs Master carton
Pricing and Availability:
Elkos Smooth ball pens are available in 3 different body and ink colors. Grab your smooth ball pen at amazing price for just RS 4 per pc. Available at all the retail and wholesale counters across India. For more updated information follow us on https://www.facebook.com/
