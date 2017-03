Elkos launches new ball pen - SMOOTH

Elkos pens; a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launches its latest Smooth balls pens.

Media Contact

Elkos pens

03325544526

***@elkospens.com Elkos pens03325544526

End

-- Elkos pens; a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launches its latest Smooth balls pens. The clever design and engineering of smooth balls pens by Elkos ensures that it provides a superbly writing experience. Our innovative smooth ball is an amazing value for money with superior quality perception. Its charismatic and gorgeous design , that glides smoothly across the paper makes it a writing instrument that can be at par with any high end expensive pen. At a price point you can pick up for sure more than a few and keep them around your home or office."We recognize that writing smoothness is of great importance to our customers. When they are not using technology and are required to put pen to paper they want their writing experience to be effortless "said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd." To cater this need of our clients we at Elkos have designed refillable ball pens with low viscosity high flow ink"Technology and Design.We have used latest Korean technology and low viscosity ink which facilitate effortless Smooth writing. With Low viscosity ink our ball pen needs less pressure to be applied to write cleanly. This permits holding the pen with less stress on the hand, saving energy and improving comfort. This can also translate to quicker writing speeds. Our smooth ball pens tend to write finer lines and more clearly. With its impeccable Slim and sleek body Elkos Smooth ball pens is the best choice currently available in the market.( http://www.elkospens.com/ ball-pens-smooth.html Packaging;20 pcs box300 pcs inner carton3600 pcs Master cartonPricing and Availability:Elkos Smooth ball pens are available in 3 different body and ink colors. Grab your smooth ball pen at amazing price for just RS 4 per pc. Available at all the retail and wholesale counters across India. For more updated information follow us on https://www.facebook.com/ elkospens