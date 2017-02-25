 
Industry News





CHENNAI, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Preparatory Course for Cinematography for August 2017 Batch – May 2017 to July 2017

The three months Preparatory Course for Cinematography broadly deals with Digital Photography and this is very essential to take you to the next level "DIGITAL CINEMATOGRAPHY".

As a Cinematographer you should have a good artistic eye for photography, or in other words, being able to frame shots and recognize good shots, as any photographer would. Knowing the technical basics of photography -how to make lighting work to your advantage, how to use lenses, and how film speeds and exposures work and specific photography equipment and techniques.

Keeping up with ever-changing advances in film technology and knowing when to shift to or drop in new technology instead of the old.

The Three months foundation course will broadly deal with:

·         History of Photography

·         Exploring the Digital Frontier

·         Perfecting your Vision

·         Practical Exposure

·         Storytelling - Pictorially

·         Creating Prints Fit for Galleries

·         Sharing Pictures

·         Celebrating your Portfolio

·         Collaborating with Global Photo Community

The foundation course, an opportunity to aspiring candidates who have a passion and desire for photography, to gain a deeper appreciation of one's creativity, explore effective avenues of Photography, discover and develop skills for better image projection, tricks and techniques of effective photography. The course is designed for a wide range of audience ranging from individuals with interests in Photography for any professional willing to explore what goes into the creation of beautiful images, Heritage images. You will receive an in-depth study of composition; concepts and techniques, helping you create and capture your creative vision through your lens. We will review everything from equipment and exposure settings, to how to find those stunning places and "work" a scene. During the course we will cover most all aspects of Storytelling, landscape, Heritage, street photography, Portfolio and a lot more.

The Philosophy behind the course has been to awaken the creative photographer hidden in many people who have not had the opportunity to explore photography as a career. These are people who love taking pictures but have been baffled by the technologies involved in digital photography, or those who are inspired by the beauty of what they see but are frustrated that they cannot transform that experience into a great picture. The course is meant to guide such people and give them a start in the right direction.

On completion of the course you would have the privilege of direct admission to our SIX MONTHS COURSE ON CINEMATOGRAPHY commencing August 2017.

Other Activities during the Course

Learn about:

·         Light sources & Lighting

·         Creative Photography

·         Digital Image correction

·         Digital workflow

MINDSCREEN FILM INSTITUTE

No: 4, Ranga Lane, Off Dr. Ranga Road,

Mylapore, Chennai – 600 004

Ph: +91 044 4210 8682 / 2499 6417

Mobile: +91 9841612595

E-mail: mindscreen@mindscreen.co.in

Web:http://www.mindscreen.co.in/

Contact
RANJEETH KUMAR S
09841612595
***@mindscreen.co.in
