Discount on India Pharma Retail Market upto 31 March 2017

Surging penetration of the chained pharma retail stores coupled with increasing amalgamation of value added services is driving the market for pharma retail in IndiaIndia Pharma Retail Market is largely fragmented with standalone stores comprising a major chunk of the overall market. Pharma retail Market in India has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of rising healthcare expenditure, continuous enlargement of product portfolio and escalating role of government in the healthcare sector. During 2015-20, India pharma retail market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of robust expansion plans of the chained pharma retail players coupled with increasing health cognizance amidst the consumers.Moreover, influx of private label brands is further anticipated to boost the overall pharma retail market in the coming years.According to research report, "India Pharma Retail Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F)- (By Segment – Standalone & Chained, By Region, Customer Survey, Market Entry Strategy, Value Chain, Private Label Brands, Margins and Revenue Contribution), pharma retail market in India is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 14.22% during 2015 - 2020.On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories, namely, Standalone and Chained. In 2014, Standalone pharma retail market comprised of around 95% share of the overall market owing to a strong foothold of the standalone pharmacies in both rural as well as the urban areas. South India dominated the revenue contribution share in 2014 and the region is forecast to continue its domination through 2020. Few of the leading companies operating in pharma retail market in India include Apollo Pharmacy, MedPlus Health Services, Fortis Healthworld amongst others.India Pharma Retail Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F)- (By Segment – Standalone & Chained, By Region, Customer Survey, Market Entry Strategy, Value Chain, Private Label Brands, Margins and Revenue Contribution)analyses the following aspects of pharma retail market in India:• Pharma Retail Market Size, Share & Forecast• Segmental Analysis – Standalone and Chained• Chained/Organized Pharma Retail – Sizing, Growth, Forecast• Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players• Policy & Regulatory Landscape• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations• To gain an in-depth understanding of pharma retail market in India• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years• To help industry consultants, Pharma retail companies, suppliers and distributors align their market-centric strategies• To gain insights on the prevalent market entry strategies in pharma retail market for domestic as well as foreign companies• To obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and marketing material• To gain competitive knowledge of leading players• To avail limited customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs