News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Goldrich Kest Taps Industry Veteran to Head new Training and Development Division
Prior to joining Goldrich Kest, Elmakawi served as vice president of business training at Citibank North America and before that held key roles at a number of leading financial services companies.
"I am delighted to join the team at Goldrich Kest and look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience for improving business practices and enhancing training to this prestigious company," said Elmakawi. "I am passionate about working with people to develop their skill set so that it best serves the company."
"Tracy has a stellar background that, no doubt, will prove invaluable to our company," said company President Carole Glodney.
Headquartered in Culver City, Goldrich Kest owns and manages properties throughout the state including 120 apartment buildings with 13,188 units, 5 marinas with 2,139 slips, 24 senior living facilities with 4,248 beds and scattered throughout the US over 11MM square feet combined of commercial, retail and industrial properties. Among the apartment buildings are 71 properties accommodating low-income families in which Goldrich Kest offer free after-school and summer programs to keep its young residents engaged and eager to learn.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse