Rooter-Man has been ranked the #1 Plumbing Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 15th consecutive year
What makes Rooter-Man Unique?
Rooter-Man isn't a new name in the plumbing, sewer, and drain cleaning industry. Rooter-Man is known for providing fast and friendly services around-the-clock. The company has served millions of customers throughout its 44+ years in business. Since its founding in 1972 by CEO Donald MacDonald, the company has experienced rapid growth and become a household name in North America. Some of the services offered by Rooter-Man to its customers include: drain cleaning, plumbing maintenance, inspections, septic pumping, pipe locating, septic repairs, troubleshooting, tie-ins, video cameras, water heater repair, and water jetting.
What Makes Rooter-Man Successful?
The reason behind Rooter-Man's success is its focus on customer satisfaction and its well-crafted marketing strategy. Here are some of the top factors that set the Rooter-Man Franchise apart from the crowd.
• High-Quality and Low-Cost
They believe in moving quality, value, and efficiency upward and the cost downward. The Rooter-Man Franchise has no royalties as a share of revenue, which means, franchisees don't pay a fee of their sales percentage. The Rooter-Man's share fees are based on nothing but population, making it a low cost franchise (comes under the top 25 inexpensive franchises ranked by the Entrepreneur Magazine). This translates into higher quality services at a lower cost for customers.
• Professional Training
Rooter-Man works on every aspect of running a successful business, from marketing to human resources. Workers are converted into experts through the on-job training where they master their skills for a range of services, from residential home services to complex industrial/commercial services. The perfection comes from over 40+ years of experience that the franchise passes on to new owners and employees.
• Hyperlocal Website
Rooter-Man has a hyperlocal website which allows the company to serve information about its services to online customers in a way that is highly relevant to their exact geographic location.
To Contact Rooter-Man
Visit the official website https://rooterman.com or call 1-800-700-8062.
