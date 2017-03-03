 

Rooter-Man has been ranked the #1 Plumbing Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine for the 15th consecutive year

 
Rooter-Man Logo
BILLERICA, Mass. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Rooter-Man is a national plumbing, sewer, and drain cleaning franchise with over 580+ locations in North America. Entrepreneur Magazine has just announced its yearly evaluation of the top franchises in all industries, and for the 15th consecutive year, Rooter-Man has maintained its top position as the #1 Plumbing Franchise. The company also ranked #67 out of all the top 500 franchises. Entrepreneur Magazine's evaluation is based on stability, no. of franchises, cumulative scores in financial strength, years of operation, growth rate, initial business cost, and company-provided franchising.

What makes Rooter-Man Unique?

Rooter-Man isn't a new name in the plumbing, sewer, and drain cleaning industry. Rooter-Man is known for providing fast and friendly services around-the-clock. The company has served millions of customers throughout its 44+ years in business. Since its founding in 1972 by CEO Donald MacDonald, the company has experienced rapid growth and become a household name in North America. Some of the services offered by Rooter-Man to its customers include: drain cleaning, plumbing maintenance, inspections, septic pumping, pipe locating, septic repairs, troubleshooting, tie-ins, video cameras, water heater repair, and water jetting.

What Makes Rooter-Man Successful?

The reason behind Rooter-Man's success is its focus on customer satisfaction and its well-crafted marketing strategy. Here are some of the top factors that set the Rooter-Man Franchise apart from the crowd.

• High-Quality and Low-Cost

They believe in moving quality, value, and efficiency upward and the cost downward. The Rooter-Man Franchise has no royalties as a share of revenue, which means, franchisees don't pay a fee of their sales percentage. The Rooter-Man's share fees are based on nothing but population, making it a low cost franchise (comes under the top 25 inexpensive franchises ranked by the Entrepreneur Magazine). This translates into higher quality services at a lower cost for customers.

• Professional Training

Rooter-Man works on every aspect of running a successful business, from marketing to human resources. Workers are converted into experts through the on-job training where they master their skills for a range of services, from residential home services to complex industrial/commercial services. The perfection comes from over 40+ years of experience that the franchise passes on to new owners and employees.

Hyperlocal Website

Rooter-Man has a hyperlocal website which allows the company to serve information about its services to online customers in a way that is highly relevant to their exact geographic location.

To Contact Rooter-Man

Visit the official website https://rooterman.com or call 1-800-700-8062.

