News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Selection Process Result for MBA Admission in ICFAI Business School is Announced
Result of IBSAT 2016 selection process for admission in ICFAI Business School is declared.
Student who appeared in IBSAT 2016 will now be allotted campuses depending on their performance in Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD & PI) and their academic records. Cut off marks have been released for MBA Aspirants for all 9 campuses. To view the result student have to visit ibsindia.org and then click on the link IBSAT result after that student have to enter application number and password. After submitting the same the result will be displayed on screen. For future reference candidate must take out print of the result.
ICFAI Business School is among leading Business Schools in India with more than 40000 alumni and more than 5500 CASE studies in its arsenal which is third largest in the world.
IBSAT test aimed at analyzing the aspirant's ability in Quantitative Technique Data Interpretation, Date Adequacy, Vocabulary, Analytical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. The examination was conducted between 17th December to 26th December 2016.
To view your result visit http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse