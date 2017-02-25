 
Selection Process Result for MBA Admission in ICFAI Business School is Announced

Result of IBSAT 2016 selection process for admission in ICFAI Business School is declared.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School, among leading Management College in India has announced result of IBSAT 2016 (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2016/application/).  Students who appeared in IBSAT 2016 for admission in IBS can see their result on IBS website.

Student who appeared in IBSAT 2016 will now be allotted campuses depending on their performance in Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD & PI) and their academic records.  Cut off marks have been released for MBA Aspirants for all 9 campuses.  To view the result student have to visit ibsindia.org and then click on the link IBSAT result after that student have to enter application number and password.  After submitting the same the result will be displayed on screen. For future reference candidate must take out print of the result.

ICFAI Business School is among leading Business Schools in India with more than 40000 alumni and more than 5500 CASE studies in its arsenal which is third largest in the world.

IBSAT test aimed at analyzing the aspirant's ability in Quantitative Technique Data Interpretation, Date Adequacy, Vocabulary, Analytical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. The examination was conducted between 17th December to 26th December 2016.

To view your result visit http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2016/application/.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
