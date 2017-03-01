News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced To Offer Class 4 Softswitch Solution To Telecom Operators
Ecosmob Technologies announced to offer class 4 softswitch solution to the Telecom Operators around the world.
As per the details shared in that announcement, The Company will offer class 4 softswitch solution to the telecom operators around the world. The company will be offering class 4 softswitch development with custom features and functionality to meet the requirement of the telecom operators. Moreover, the company will make sure to customize its softswitch development as per the Telecom and government rules and regulation of the concerned country. This will be done to make sure the telecom operator can use this class 4 softswitch solution hassle free.
The company has expertise in softswitch development and has developed many class 4 softswitches. One of the most famous solutions of the company is the class 4 softswitch developed for telecom operators of Italy. That softswitch is developed as per the 769 rule of telephony in Italy and was tested by the Telecom Italia. Just like its track record of delivering a perfect softswitch, the company can develop a class 4 softswitch for any country by adhering its telecom rules of that country.
The class 4 softswitch can be used by the telecom operators to provide long distance calling service. This solution ensures many benefits to the telecom operators. Some of the key benefits of class 4 softswitch are listed hereunder:
Gives reliable communication process
Gives instant scalability to carriers
Facilitates migration to IP network by allowing easy expansion
Allows access to core NGN engineering
Increase productivity
Reduce cost of managing the network
Reduce cost of handling calls
Increase business
Increase revenues
And many more
"We have experienced team of developers who has immense knowledge of this domain as well as class 4 softswitch solution development. We have benefited many telecom operators by developing custom switch for them based on their requirements and we can develop a robust softswitch for any telecom operator. He can use this class 4 softswitch to provide telecom services to his customers. We take care of security as well. Our engineers work unitedly to develop highly secure class 4 softswitch solution. Also, we use modular structure for softswitch development."
The company has a marketing webpage about their stated service which ensure to provide all required details to the interested customers about their offering. The webpage clearly tells the features and benefits of this solution. It also highlights the reason of why you must choose Ecosmob Technologies for your project among all other service providers. To know more, visit https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
