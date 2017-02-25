 
News By Tag
* Erp
* Ares International Corp
* ArgoERP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625


Ares hosts ArgoERP seminar to reduce enterprise merger and acquisition risks

 
 
ArgoERP
ArgoERP
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Erp
Ares International Corp
ArgoERP

Industry:
Business

Location:
Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Ares International Corp., the only publicly-listed ERP software company in Taiwan, recently held an ArgoERP (Argo Enterprise Resources Planning) seminar to help users optimize the computerized system to clarify financial situations of cooperate merger. The seminar emphasized the importance of excellent financial consolidation base for cooperate merger and acquisition, to prevent "red supply chain" phenomenonfrom happening.

With the rise of the red supply chain, many enterprises adopted vertical or horizontal integration transformation to reduce production costs or enhance economies of scale, occupy market share, and achieve other goals. Even though cooperate merger and acquisition were the sovereign remedy to enhance enterprise's growth, it is important to control the financial condition of the enterprise itself before the merger, and ArgoERP financial management system is the best aid. ArgoERP helps enterprise to eliminate the "potential risks" in the market in advance, effectively clarifying the merged organizations' assets status through the computerized system, assuring consistent information for both parties to prevent careless mistakes.

Chris Chen, a well experienced ArgoERP senior consultant, stated that many enterprises encountered situations with unclear financial information during the merging process, including inconsistent information issued by subsystem and the general ledger data, mismatching annual profit and loss with settlement information, wrong enterprise assets and liabilities information after the settlement date and other mistakes, all caused accounting personnel troubles. Consultant Chen also started from various merger and acquisition with enterprise settlement scenarios, imitated how should financial personnel use system to merge accounting information and value under different situations, to yield twice the result with half the effort, and become strongest backing of organization's joint operation strategy.

To provide clients of Ares the latest and the richest information about the ERP (http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/en/a.php) system, ArgoERP team releases the ERP news thr (http://hcp.ares.com.tw/en)ough Ares e-paper. Besides, the team holds monthly ArgoERP seminars tailored for different needs from departments of accounting and information to that of human resources. The latest curriculum planning would be quarterly announced and timely adjusted according to client requests. The expectation is to enhance the clients' efficiency of resource utilization and to build the most suitable system for enterprise needs.

About

ArgoERPAres is the only listed ERP software company in Taiwan.  ArgoERP  modules have underlying architecture applied flexibly and built-in standard functions, so it could be adjusted to fit different characteristics of industries, such as traditional, construction, chemistry, production, and service industry, to improve the business process and the efficiency of overall resource utilization in the most economical way. It is applicable to multi-company, multi-factory, multi-currency, multi-profit center and multi-program management and is sufficient to meet the demand of enterprises in the international competition.

To cope with the policy that the domes (http://cimes.ares.com.tw/en/)tic listed companies should adopt  IFRS (http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/en/i.php) (International Financial Reporting Standards) accounting system, Ares has launched its  IFRS  solution. Being the first government-acknowledged  ERP  supplier, Ares has accumulated many successful  IFRS  cases. Elastic solutions, including the complete system replacement and the combination of different general ledger systems or reporting tools, are also provided to save human costs, lift operating speed, reduce errors and adjustment range of the statements in the future. The implementation of  IFRS  corresponding solution could help enterprises not only decrease the affection of the operation side, but enhance more competitiveness for them to seize opportunities. Ares recently won eleven certificates for IFRS from Taiwan's Ministry of Commerce of Taiwan government.

More introduction about ArgoERP：http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/en/

About Ares

Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provider, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first governm (http://www.ares.com.tw/en/products/lt)ent-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT (http://www.ares.com.tw/en/products/swift) partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares  eAresBank (http://www.ares.com.tw/en/products/earesbank)  is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed  ciMes  becomes  the only Taiwan  MES  solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched  ArgoERP  in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one  ERP  in ASEAN markets.

ARES introduction: http://bit.ly/1BNIMVD
Twitter: http://bit.ly/1GqXuZt
LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/1Br5OCM

Email：marketing@ares.com.tw
Contact Person： Julia Chen
Tel：886-2-2522-1351 ext.386
（ARES, ArgoERP are registered trademarks to Ares International Corp. Other names and trademarks belong to headquarters and branches.）
End
Source:Ares International Corp.
Email:***@ares.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:Erp, Ares International Corp, ArgoERP
Industry:Business
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ares International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share