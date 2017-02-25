News By Tag
Ares hosts ArgoERP seminar to reduce enterprise merger and acquisition risks
With the rise of the red supply chain, many enterprises adopted vertical or horizontal integration transformation to reduce production costs or enhance economies of scale, occupy market share, and achieve other goals. Even though cooperate merger and acquisition were the sovereign remedy to enhance enterprise's growth, it is important to control the financial condition of the enterprise itself before the merger, and ArgoERP financial management system is the best aid. ArgoERP helps enterprise to eliminate the "potential risks" in the market in advance, effectively clarifying the merged organizations' assets status through the computerized system, assuring consistent information for both parties to prevent careless mistakes.
Chris Chen, a well experienced ArgoERP senior consultant, stated that many enterprises encountered situations with unclear financial information during the merging process, including inconsistent information issued by subsystem and the general ledger data, mismatching annual profit and loss with settlement information, wrong enterprise assets and liabilities information after the settlement date and other mistakes, all caused accounting personnel troubles. Consultant Chen also started from various merger and acquisition with enterprise settlement scenarios, imitated how should financial personnel use system to merge accounting information and value under different situations, to yield twice the result with half the effort, and become strongest backing of organization's joint operation strategy.
ArgoERPAres is the only listed ERP software company in Taiwan. ArgoERP modules have underlying architecture applied flexibly and built-in standard functions, so it could be adjusted to fit different characteristics of industries, such as traditional, construction, chemistry, production, and service industry, to improve the business process and the efficiency of overall resource utilization in the most economical way. It is applicable to multi-company, multi-factory, multi-currency, multi-profit center and multi-program management and is sufficient to meet the demand of enterprises in the international competition.
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provider, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first governm
