iTunes Videos & Apple Music Premiere TERROR Music Video About 9/11 by Great Kat
NEW YORK
- March 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- iTUNES VIDEOS & APPLE MUSIC PREMIERE "TERROR" NEW MUSIC VIDEO About 9/11 From THE GREAT KAT! Preview at https://itunes.apple.com/
us/music-video/
terror/id1209632433
"Terror" Music Video About 9/11 From The Great Kat! The song Terror was written by The Great Kat immediately after 9/11 in New York City! Video Filmed in Sept. 2016 to Commemorate the 15th Anniversary!
Terror Video features The Great Kat Shred Soldier Shredding Guitar with her All-Male Army Band & Bach's famous "Toccata and Fugue" Intro! Includes authentic photos taken at Ground Zero after 9/11.
WATCH NOW at https://itunes.apple.com/
us/music-video/
terror/id1209632433
The Great Kat Web Site: http://www.greatkat.com
PHOTOS:
"Terror" Music Video: http://www.greatkat.com/
08/sneakpeek/
terrorstill93logo6.jpg
The Great Kat Shred Cop: http://www.greatkat.com/
08/sneakpeek/
terrorstill33logo1.jpg
The Great Kat Shred Soldier and All-Male Army Band: http://www.greatkat.com/
08/sneakpeek/
terrorarmy8logo2.jpg
PRESS/TV/RADIO:
Get your FREE AUTOGRAPHED CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's "WAGNER'S WAR" CD Featuring "TERROR" & Wagner's "The Ride Of The Valkyries" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews: contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-
pr.com
631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664
WATCH NOW at https://itunes.apple.com/us/music-video/terror/id1209632433http://www.greatkat.com
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition"
. The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/
Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". Retailing giant Tesco is now featuring The Great Kat's virtuoso Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" music in the TV commercial for the popular Activision video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" http://youtu.be/
6tW_ik2J000 . Warner Music Group has just released The Great Kat's legendary "Worship Me Or Die!" and "Beethoven On Speed" Speed Metal Albums as digital downloads on iTunes and more: https://itunes.apple.com/
us/album/worship-
me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/
us/album/beethoven-
on-speed/id1089012301 ."Beethoven On Speed" and "Beethoven Shreds" are now featured in "America's Beethoven" Exhibit at the "American Beethoven Society". MVD Entertainment Group is distributing The Great Kat's Albums & Music Videos worldwide http://mvdb2b.com/
s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/
TPR0006. The Great Kat's CDs,DVDs & Downloads are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and more stores worldwide. BBC Radio's "The Arts Hour" features The Great Kat Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" and Interview from "Fast And Furioso" Show (heard on BBC Radio 4). More info: http://www.greatkat.com.
Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-
pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.com
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
us/artist/great-
kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
us/artist/the-
great-kat/id368743108
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
greatkatguitarshredder
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/
search/?query=%
22the%20great%
20kat%22
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/
greatkatviolin
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/
user/KthomasPR
Instagram: http://instagram.com/
greatkatguitar
Ringtones: http://www.greatkat.com/
ringtones/greatkatringtones.html
Warner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/
us/album/worship-
me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/
us/album/beethoven-
on-speed/id1089012301
The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/
s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/
TPR0006