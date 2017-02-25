 
Innovative new music program provides relief for caregivers in dire need of respite

Cesura, an innovative music-centered program, has been designed to help improve the well-being of caregivers who often work tirelessly and without pay to care for a family member at the expense of their own health.
 
 
Laura Strickland and Alex Mack, founders & musicians of Cesura
Laura Strickland and Alex Mack, founders & musicians of Cesura
 
PHOENIX - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Cesura, a music-centered, multi-sensory respite experience for family caregivers, will launch its program with a private event on March 29, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the University Club of Phoenix.  Cesura uses the power of live flute and guitar music and other sensory experiences to help promote caregivers' well-being.  Monthly respite events complete with live music, aromatherapy, candles, dim lighting, soft seating and refreshments will be offered at various locations throughout the Phoenix area beginning this summer. Cesura will partner with organizations serving the aging population and people with disabilities who are interested in providing innovative respite services to their members.

Cesura co-founders, Laura Strickland and Alex Mack, are award-winning professional musicians who have played at over 150 venues throughout Arizona for over 4500 audience members as SoSco Duo.

"Caregivers routinely approached us after our performances to let us know how therapeutic the music had been for them," Strickland says. "They shared that they were overly stressed and needed more opportunities for relaxation. We felt that it was important to expand our efforts to help these individuals who give so much to their loved ones."

Strickland and Mack began to research the issue and found that numerous statistics supported the need to provide relief to the growing number of unpaid family caregivers who form the backbone of the long-term care system.

According toCaregiving in the U.S. 2015, released by the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, the cause of caregivers deserves immediate attention.

• Of the 32 percent who reported spending 21 or more hours per week providing care, the average number of hours was 62.
• When asked if they had a choice in taking on their caregiving role, half of respondents said no.
• More than half reported that they were in fair or poor health and that caregiving made their health worse.

Strickland adds, "Experts are concerned that not enough is being done to support family caregivers. And when we fail to support caregivers, we put both the caregiver and the care recipient at risk."

The duo developed their program with input from area organizations and specialists in the long-term care and caregiving fields, along with scientific findings on music and other sensory therapies.

For more information on Cesura, visit http://www.Cesura.org. For more information on SoSco Duo, visit http://www.SoScoDuo.com.

Cesura
480-788-2331
***@cesura.org
Source:
Email:***@cesura.org Email Verified
Tags:Caregivers, Respite, Music Therapy
Industry:Health
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
