News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Common Air Conditioning Problems
Although this may seem obvious, if your air conditioner is on, be sure to close your home's windows and outside doors. It's easy to get lost in the summer weather coming inside and out from the warm weather, shutting the door or closing the window somehow get lost in the shuffle. When you forget to close the door or shut the windows it can not only hurt your pocket but also your air conditioning unit (https://www.hvacphilly.com/
For a single room air conditioner, make sure to isolate the room or a group of connected rooms as much as possible from the rest of your home.
Some other common problems with existing air conditioners result, unfortunately, from faulty installation, poor service procedures, and meager maintenance. Incorrect installation of a central air conditioner can result in leaky ducts and low airflow. Many times, the refrigerant charge (the amount of refrigerant in the system) does not match the manufacturer's specifications. If proper refrigerant charging is not performed during installation, the performance and efficiency of the unit is flawed. Inadequate service technicians usually fail to find refrigerant charging problems or,indeed, aggravate existing problems by adding refrigerant to a system that is already full. Learn what to ask for when hiring a technician to maintain your air conditioner. (https://www.hvacphilly.com/
Air conditioner manufacturers generally make rugged, high quality products. If your air conditioner fails, begin by checking any fuses or circuit breakers. Let the unit cool down for about five minutes before resetting any breakers. If a central air conditioner's compressor stops on a hot day, the high-pressure limit switch may have tripped; reset it by pushing the button, located in the compressor's access panel.
REFRIGERANT LEAKS
If your air conditioner is low on refrigerant, either it was undercharged at installation or it leaks. If it leaks, directly adding refrigerant is not a solution. A qualified technician should fix any leak, check the adjustment, and then charge the system with the appropriate amount of refrigerant. Recognize that the action and competence of your air conditioner is highest when the refrigerant charge exactly matches the manufacturer's specification, and is not undercharged nor overcharged. Refrigerant leaks can also be damaging to the environment.
INADEQUATE MAINTENANCE
If you allow filters and air conditioning coils to become dirty, the air conditioner will not work properly, and the compressor or fans are likely to fail prematurely.
ELECTRIC CONTROL FAILURE
The compressor and fan controls can wear out, especially when the air conditioner turns on and off frequently, as is common when a system is oversized. Because corrosion of wire and terminals is also a problem in many systems, electrical connections and contacts should be checked during a professional service call.
SENSOR PROBLEMS
Home air conditioners feature a thermostat sensor, located behind the control panel, which measures the temperature of air coming into the evaporative coil. If the sensor is knocked out of position, the air conditioner could cycle constantly or behave erratically. The sensor should be near the coil but not touching it; adjust its position by carefully bending the wire that holds it in place.
DRAINAGE PROBLEMS
When it's humid outside, check the condensate drain to make sure it isn't clogged and is draining properly. Room air conditioners may not drain properly if not mounted level.
For any further questions or concerns contact HVAC Philly (https://www.hvacphilly.com/
Contact
HVAC Philly
***@hvacphilly.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse