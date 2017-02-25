 
Find 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awarded Treadmill at 2017 TaiSPO

JK Fitness, the leading fitness equipment manufacturer from Taiwan, we be exhibiting at the upcoming TaiSPO trading show with their awarded fitness equipment and the latest technology.
 
 
2017 TaiSPO fitness equipment manufacturer
2017 TaiSPO fitness equipment manufacturer
TAIPEI, Taiwan - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- 2017 TaiSPO, one of the most important trading events for the sporting industry in Asia, will be taking place at TWTC Exhibition Halls from March 22-25. More than 350 exhibitors will be gathering together to showcase the best and latest sporting goods at 2017 TaiSPO.

As a leading manufacturer in the fitness industry, JK surely will not miss the big event. JK Fitness, the Taiwan-based manufacturer of premium fitness equipment since 1981, exports goods to over 60 countries in the world under well-known brands of JKexer/FitLux. Till today, JK keeps sparing no efforts on product innovation and development to exceed customers' expectations.

At the TaiSPO 2017, JK will be showcasing the new and unique version of - AerwWork desk treadmill, the winner of 2017 Taiwan Excellence Award and 2016 TaiSPO Excellence Award, coupled with the brand-new dual-resistance rowing machine as well as magnetic indoor cycling bike with new Watt measurement function. Welcome to meet JK and claim your success of the year with JK's quality and distinguished products.

JK team cordially welcomes our friends and partners, professionals and all the visitors from the globe to our booth at No. B0623, Hall 1 for the most eye-catching fitness machines that you have been waiting for, and find out how JK can accompany you on achieving the expansion for the years to come.

For our valued customers who can't make the trip to Taipei, JK will be available for you at FIBO 2017 in Cologne, Germany. (Booth: A/02, Hall 6 from 6 – 9 April 2017)

Visit http://www.jkexer.com for details

