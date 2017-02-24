News By Tag
Native American and Western artifacts, art, related collectibles at Big Spring Phoenix, March 11-12
A pair of Native American cradleboards (one Iroquois, one toy Crow), a tanned elk hide Cheyenne men's war shirt and an early 1900s 3rd Phase Navajo chief's blanket are a few of the expected top lots at this year's Big Spring Phoenix auction.
This year's auction will feature 870 lots of Native American and Western artifacts, artworks and related collectibles. Lots 1-380 will come up for bid on Saturday, March 11th (starting 12 noon, Mountain time); lots 501-870 on Sunday, March 12th, starting at 10 a.m. Previews both days will start at 8 a.m. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and iCollector.com.
The auction will feature all manner of rare and highly collectible Indian material, including baskets, rugs and weavings, pottery, beadwork, stones and arrowheads, dolls, jewelry, trade beads, guns, Northwest Coast and Eskimo artifacts, original art and bronzes, antiques and Western memorabilia. All items may be viewed now, online, at www.allardauctions.com.
"This is the finest accumulation of quality baskets and beadwork we've had in many years," said Steve Allard of Allard Auctions. "This could very well be our best auction ever held."
The Crow toy cradleboard is from the early-to-mid 1900s and is a wonderful example of pre-1900 beadwork, sinew sewn and lazy stitch on buffalo hide and muslin. The board, in very good condition with complete provenance, has an estimate of $10,000-$20,000. The circa 1880s Iroquois wooden cradleboard has a back colorfully decorated in shallow relief carving. It's a rare, intact full-size version that should change hands for $5,000-$10,000.
The Cheyenne men's war shirt was made circa the 1920s out of tanned elk hide and is of show quality, boasting cut-in and applied fringe, red cord and horsehide suspensions, plus sinew sewn and lazy stitch beaded geometric panels. It should realize $5,000-$10,000. The early 1900s Navajo rug/weaving is a classic tight weave 3rd Phase chief's blanket, done in traditional colors. The 70 inch by 98 inch blanket is expected to command $4,000-$8,000.
A pair of late 1800s bandolier bags both carry estimates of $2,500-$5,000. One is a huge, fully beaded Iroquois bag with 8-inch-wide straps, loom beaded bottom suspensions and a wonderful flowing floral motif. The museum-quality bag is presented in a 42 inch by 17 inch custom display case. The other is a fully beaded traditional Chippewa shoulder bag with matching strap and done in floral motifs. A note by the maker dates the bag to 1882.
Two Apache baskets also show identical estimates of $2,500-$5,000. One was made circa the 1930s and is an outstanding tight weave tray with a traditional blossom/cross center and loaded with dog and other animal figures and geometric designs. The second basket is from the early 1900s and is a huge tight weave tray (5 inches by 18 inches) with a large rattlesnake band around the side and with inverted Arrowpoint rim and checkered center.
A beautiful signed oil on canvas painting by William Moyers (1916-2010), titled Supper for a Hunter and depicting an Indian dep in thought by his campfire while he cooks his meal, 16 inches by 20 inched (sight, less frame), should bring $2,500-$5,000. From the jewelry category, a mammoth display squash blossom pendant, made circa the 1970s and Best in Show ribbon winner at the 1989 Pasadena Indian Show, should hit $3,000-$6,000.
An early-to-mid 1900s Plateau beaded women's dress, finely made from hand-cut buckskin and elk hide, with classic flowing contour beaded yoke, cut-in fringe, yellow ochring and highly decorated suspensions front and back, should rise to $2,500-$5,000;
Rounding out just a few more of the auction's expected star lots, an early 1900s fine-weave Panamint basket with fantastic vertical rattlesnake bands and ticked rim sections, in great condition, should sell for $2,500-$5,000;
Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites are located at 1600 South Country Club Drive in Mesa. A buyer's premium of 15% will be applied to all purchases (20% for phone and Internet bidders). To order a full color catalog, please call 888-314-0343.
Allard Auctions' next big sale after this one will be Best of Santa Fe, slated for August 12-13 at Santa Fe Scottish Rite Temple in Santa Fe, N.M. The auction will feature hundreds of American Indian artifacts, art and related collectibles. Watch the Allard Auctions website as summer nears.
Allard Auctions, Inc. has been selling exclusively American Indian artifacts and art at auction since 1968. The firm is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, you may call them at (406) 745-0500 or toll-free at (888) 314-0343; or, you can send them an e-mail at info@allardauctions.com.
To learn more about Allard Auctions, Inc. and the upcoming Big Spring Phoenix Auction scheduled for March 11th and 12th, visit www.allardauctions.com. Updates are posted often.
