HR Soul and John Mattone Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Executive Coaching for FL Companies
According Gallup, only 1/3 of currently only about 1/3 of U.S. workers are engaged in their job, only 20% of U.S. workers believe their current position utilizes their strengths, and the number of workers that indicated it was a good time to look for a better job increased from 19% in 2012 to 42% in 2016.
HR Soul Consulting and John Mattone look to reverse that trend.
"Organizations are becoming increasingly focused on employee engagement and talent management as part of their people business strategies. Yet even with this increased focus, more employees are reported as being non-engaged, and are now increasingly looking for better opportunities. We believe they are interconnected and should be looked at holistically instead of in isolation", states Andrea Cortissoz, Partner & Co-Founder of HR Soul. "
While the labor market is tightening and top performers looking to leave for better opportunities, companies at the same time reporting a critical shortage in their leadership pipeline. In a 2015 study by the Brandon Hall Group, 84% of organizations anticipated a shortfall in the minimum number of qualified leaders over the next five years.
Paul Cortissoz, Partner and Co-Founder of HR Soul further explains, "There is a confluence of critical factors in the marketplace right now that require companies to focus on what we call the "Big Three" – talent, culture and leadership. Companies who wish to provide engaging cultures must provide strong leadership at all levels and development opportunities for their people, especially for their top performers. That is not the only factor in employee engagement, but it is the key differentiator between good and great workplace cultures. It's a win/win for both companies and employees. Paul continues, "If you want to ensure a strong leadership pipeline, focus more on a build vs buy approach. That is why we are excited to be partnering with John to provide our clients with a world-class leadership development program and coaching methodology"
John Mattone is the world's top authority on Intelligent Leadership and is the author of eight books including three best-sellers. John was also the former coach to Steve Jobs. He is recognized by The Thinkers 50 and Globalgurus.org as one of the world's top ten leadership authorities and executive coaches. Recently his Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching Process and Certification was accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF) towards their various coaching certifications.
"We are very proud to be associated with the ICF as they are recognized as they are a world leader in creating a professional coaching community to elevate the standards in which leadership and executive coaching is conducted", states John. "I have been fortunate throughout my career to have personally coached hundreds of CEO's and thousands of leaders, around the world using our methodology, including the late Steve Jobs. The fact that the ICF has now credentialed our coaching process with 22.5 credits provides us a tremendous opportunity to enable internal and external coaches to help leaders unlock and unleash their potential on an even wider scale".
Andrea and Paul are now certified in the Intelligent Leadership Coaching Process and plan to offer on an exclusive basis to their Florida clients as part of their leadership and talent solutions. "As HR professionals for many years across multiple industries, we have used a lot of different leadership assessments, and seen a lot of coaching programs", states Andrea. "We truly believe that the Intelligent Leadership program is best-in class. The fact that John is in our backyard makes it even better. He is a hidden gem and untapped resource for Florida companies. We are thrilled to be partnering with him".
More than a leadership program offering, HR Soul is focused on the bottom-line results and business impact they believe it will have with their clients. "Successful executives invest in results, not a program. We know this will deliver real results for leaders and high potentials."
About HR Soul
We are a different kind of HR Consulting company. We specialize in aligning, connecting and activating people in companies in order to win in their competitive marketplace. We are business leaders first, with deep and broad senior level Human Resources experience which allows us to be both generalists and specialists in delivering solutions that accelerate your business performance. We have worked across a large cross-section of industries, organizations and geographies. Most importantly, we are truly committed to seeing every client– and their people– achieve both business and personal success. We have soul. http://hrsoul.com
About John Mattone
