 
News By Tag
* Executive Coaching
* Leadership Coaching
* Business Coaching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

HR Soul and John Mattone Enter Strategic Partnership to Provide Executive Coaching for FL Companies

 
 
HR Soul and John Mattone
HR Soul and John Mattone
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Executive Coaching
Leadership Coaching
Business Coaching

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

ORLANDO, Fla. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- HR Soul Consulting –  a Tampa based Human Resources and Talent Management consulting firm, and John Mattone – an Orlando based world renowned leadership author, speaker and executive coach – entered today into a strategic partnership to provide leadership & executive coaching programs for Florida clients.

According Gallup, only 1/3 of currently only about 1/3 of U.S. workers are engaged in their job, only 20% of U.S. workers believe their current position utilizes their strengths, and the number of workers that indicated it was a good time to look for a better job increased from 19% in 2012 to 42% in 2016.

HR Soul Consulting and John Mattone look to reverse that trend.

"Organizations are becoming increasingly focused on employee engagement and talent management as part of their people business strategies.  Yet even with this increased focus, more employees are reported as being non-engaged, and are now increasingly looking for better opportunities.  We believe they are interconnected and should be looked at holistically instead of in isolation", states Andrea Cortissoz, Partner & Co-Founder of HR Soul. "

While the labor market is tightening and top performers looking to leave for better opportunities, companies at the same time reporting a critical shortage in their leadership pipeline. In a 2015 study by the Brandon Hall Group, 84% of organizations anticipated a shortfall in the minimum number of qualified leaders over the next five years.

Paul Cortissoz, Partner and Co-Founder of HR Soul further explains, "There is a confluence of critical factors in the marketplace right now that require companies to focus on what we call the "Big Three" – talent, culture and leadership. Companies who wish to provide engaging cultures must provide strong leadership at all levels and development opportunities for their people, especially for their top performers. That is not the only factor in employee engagement, but it is the key differentiator between good and great workplace cultures. It's a win/win for both companies and employees.  Paul continues, "If you want to ensure a strong leadership pipeline, focus more on a build vs buy approach. That is why we are excited to be partnering with John to provide our clients with a world-class leadership development program and coaching methodology".

John Mattone is the world's top authority on Intelligent Leadership and is the author of eight books including three best-sellers. John was also the former coach to Steve Jobs.  He is recognized by The Thinkers 50 and Globalgurus.org as one of the world's top ten leadership authorities and executive coaches. Recently his Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching Process and Certification was accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF) towards their various coaching certifications.

"We are very proud to be associated with the ICF as they are recognized as they are a world leader in creating a professional coaching community to elevate the standards in which leadership and executive coaching is conducted", states John. "I have been fortunate throughout my career to have personally coached hundreds of CEO's and thousands of leaders, around the world using our methodology, including the late Steve Jobs. The fact that the ICF has now credentialed our coaching process with 22.5 credits provides us a tremendous opportunity to enable internal and external coaches to help leaders unlock and unleash their potential on an even wider scale".

Andrea and Paul are now certified in the Intelligent Leadership Coaching Process and plan to offer on an exclusive basis to their Florida clients as part of their leadership and talent solutions. "As HR professionals for many years across multiple industries, we have used a lot of different leadership assessments, and seen a lot of coaching programs", states Andrea.  "We truly believe that the Intelligent Leadership program is best-in class. The fact that John is in our backyard makes it even better. He is a hidden gem and untapped resource for Florida companies. We are thrilled to be partnering with him".

More than a leadership program offering, HR Soul is focused on the bottom-line results and business impact they believe it will have with their clients. "Successful executives invest in results, not a program. We know this will deliver real results for leaders and high potentials."

About HR Soul

We are a different kind of HR Consulting company. We specialize in aligning, connecting and activating people in companies in order to win in their competitive marketplace. We are business leaders first, with deep and broad senior level Human Resources experience which allows us to be both generalists and specialists in delivering solutions that accelerate your business performance. We have worked across a large cross-section of industries, organizations and geographies. Most importantly, we are truly committed to seeing every client– and their people– achieve both business and personal success. We have soul. http://hrsoul.com

About John Mattone

  John Mattone is a powerfully engaging, internationally-acclaimed keynote speaker and top-ranked executive coach. John is the former executive coach to the late Steve Jobs and the former legendary CEO of PepsiCo, Roger Enrico. He was nominated for the prestigious 2013 Thinkers50 Leadership Award, which recognizes the global thinker who has contributed most significantly to our understanding of leadership over the last two years. Recently, John was honored by The Association of Corporate Executive Coaches with the prestigious 2015 International Executive Coach Thought Leader of Distinction Award, in recognition of his thought leadership and his work as a global executive coach.  http://johnmattone.com/

Contact
Paul Cortissoz
***@hrsoul.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hrsoul.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Coaching, Leadership Coaching, Business Coaching
Industry:Human resources
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 02, 2017
HR Soul Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share