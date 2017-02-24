

SSK Plastic Surgery Offers New Non-Surgical Therapies Non- and minimally-invasive face and body techniques for men and women IRVINE, Calif. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Sean Kelishadi, Orange County Plastic Surgeon who owns SSK Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, is one of the first plastic surgeons on the West Coast to perform new, non-surgical tightening and rejuvenation techniques for face, breast, and body. This board-certified plastic surgeon was awarded 2016's Best Aesthetic Practice Award for the West Coast and for America, and recently was accepted into the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS).



Dr. Kelishadi continually leads the way for his patients, both female and male, through a dedicated quest to find non-surgical modalities that can complement their surgical therapies or serve as primary treatments. He says that his recent success in the search has him feeling excited to offer a new option for Orange County Plastic Surgery for details.





"Thermi®is my device of choice for delivering radiofrequency energy with thermal heat to parts both seen and unseen. It's cutting-edge science in which heating skin and tissues, along with the surgeon's skill, remodels and rebuilds collagen," Kelishadi explains. "Examples are to tighten skin around the eyes, for non-surgical neck lift and in-office brachioplasty (arm lift), for minimally-invasive breast lift (mastopexy), and for female genital rejuvenation. All Thermi® techniques are safe and gentle under local anesthesia, fast and precise with quick results and little to no downtime; certain ones require only one treatment."



Word on the street is that facial rejuvenation is especially effective at increasing confidence and even helping with career opportunities. Patients whose need for repairs exceed the capabilities of the Thermi® device may consider face lift, neck lift, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), and other traditional surgical procedures.



Nominated by his patients for the 2016 aesthetics award, Kelishadi is known for being a patient and caring listener, an extraordinary communicator, and extremely knowledgeable of overall healthcare. That combination of qualities is said to make all the difference in patients' care, recovery, and satisfaction.



He advises, "While many people cope with the aging process, a lot of middle-aged and older folks don't like what declining levels of collagen do to their skin―wrinkling, thinning, sagging―on the outside and the inside. As a result, they can feel depressed and lose confidence. There's nothing wrong with getting a little help from a plastic/cosmetic surgeon to look better and feel better, too. When surgery is the only fix for someone, that's fine. Otherwise, non-invasive methods are better across the board."



According to Dr. Kelishadi, SSK now offers select candidates a new, mini-breast lift called ThermiBreast® that's minimally invasive, without scars, and with a quick recovery. Said to be valuable to many women is ThermiVa® for female genital rejuvenation; it's especially effective to remedy or improve age-related problems stemming from childbirth that downgrade certain bodily functions, cause anxiety and depression, and can interfere with both daily life and sexual intimacy.



Patients report feeling and looking both tighter and younger at various levels from right away to gradually over the next few weeks or months. Results and positive effects can be dramatic, producing enhanced physical, mental, emotional, and sexual comfort.



SSK also continues to do many different types of plastic surgeries for both men and women to face, breasts, and body, including the Mommy Makeover and the daddy makeover. For breast surgery in Orange County, breast augmentation (sometimes with breast lift) remains the most popular; others are breast reconstruction, breast reduction, and breast revision. Requests for the Brazilian Butt Lift by both women and men has skyrocketed over the past several years, often following brazen examples set by celebrities in Hollywood and music's pop culture.



SSK Plastic Surgery may be reached for a discreet consultation for non-surgical Thermi®and other procedures at 500 Superior Avenue, Suite 340 in the 500 Building of the Hoag Health Center, 949-515-7874,



SSK Plastic Surgery



500 Superior Ave. Suite 340



Newport Beach, CA 92662



Phone: 949-515-7874



drssk@sskplasticsurgery.com



https://sskplasticsurgery.com



Media Contact

SSK Plastic Surgery

500 Superior Ave. Suite 340 Newport Beach CA 92663

949-515-7874

***@sskplasticsurgery.com SSK Plastic Surgery500 Superior Ave. Suite 340 Newport Beach CA 92663949-515-7874 End -- Dr. Sean Kelishadi, Orange County Plastic Surgeon who owns SSK Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, is one of the first plastic surgeons on the West Coast to perform new, non-surgical tightening and rejuvenation techniques for face, breast, and body. This board-certified plastic surgeon was awarded 2016's Best Aesthetic Practice Award for the West Coast and for America, and recently was accepted into the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS).Dr. Kelishadi continually leads the way for his patients, both female and male, through a dedicated quest to find non-surgical modalities that can complement their surgical therapies or serve as primary treatments. He says that his recent success in the search has him feeling excited to offer a new option for Orange County Plastic Surgery for details."Thermi®is my device of choice for delivering radiofrequency energy with thermal heat to parts both seen and unseen. It's cutting-edge science in which heating skin and tissues, along with the surgeon's skill, remodels and rebuilds collagen," Kelishadi explains. "Examples are to tighten skin around the eyes, for non-surgical neck lift and in-office brachioplasty (arm lift), for minimally-invasive breast lift (mastopexy), and for female genital rejuvenation. All Thermi® techniques are safe and gentle under local anesthesia, fast and precise with quick results and little to no downtime; certain ones require only one treatment."Word on the street is that facial rejuvenation is especially effective at increasing confidence and even helping with career opportunities. Patients whose need for repairs exceed the capabilities of the Thermi® device may consider face lift, neck lift, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), and other traditional surgical procedures.Nominated by his patients for the 2016 aesthetics award, Kelishadi is known for being a patient and caring listener, an extraordinary communicator, and extremely knowledgeable of overall healthcare. That combination of qualities is said to make all the difference in patients' care, recovery, and satisfaction.He advises, "While many people cope with the aging process, a lot of middle-aged and older folks don't like what declining levels of collagen do to their skin―wrinkling, thinning, sagging―on the outside and the inside. As a result, they can feel depressed and lose confidence. There's nothing wrong with getting a little help from a plastic/cosmetic surgeon to look better and feel better, too. When surgery is the only fix for someone, that's fine. Otherwise, non-invasive methods are better across the board."According to Dr. Kelishadi, SSK now offers select candidates a new, mini-breast lift called ThermiBreast®that's minimally invasive, without scars, and with a quick recovery. Said to be valuable to many women is ThermiVa® for female genital rejuvenation;it's especially effective to remedy or improve age-related problems stemming from childbirth that downgrade certain bodily functions, cause anxiety and depression, and can interfere with both daily life and sexual intimacy.Patients report feeling and looking both tighter and younger at various levels from right away to gradually over the next few weeks or months. Results and positive effects can be dramatic, producing enhanced physical, mental, emotional, and sexual comfort.SSK also continues to do many different types of plastic surgeries for both men and women to face, breasts, and body, including the Mommy Makeover and the daddy makeover. For breast surgery in Orange County, breast augmentation (sometimes with breast lift) remains the most popular; others are breast reconstruction, breast reduction, and breast revision. Requests for the Brazilian Butt Lift by both women and men has skyrocketed over the past several years, often following brazen examples set by celebrities in Hollywood and music's pop culture.SSK Plastic Surgery may be reached for a discreet consultation for non-surgical Thermi®and other procedures at 500 Superior Avenue, Suite 340 in the 500 Building of the Hoag Health Center, 949-515-7874, www.sskplasticsurgery.com SSK Plastic Surgery500 Superior Ave. Suite 340Newport Beach, CA 92662Phone: 949-515-7874drssk@sskplasticsurgery.com Source : SSK Plastic Surgery Email : ***@sskplasticsurgery.com Tags : Breast Augmentation , Plastic Surgery , Plastic Surgeon Newport Beach Industry : Beauty Location : Irvine - California - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

