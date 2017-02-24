 
News By Tag
* Box Pc
* Monitor
* Panel Pc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chung-Ho
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

Fanless Intel J1900 low Profile Mini ITX Industrial mainboard

 
CHUNG-HO, Taiwan - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Kingdy:KD98F5 is equipped with LOW PROFILE quad-core Intel® Celeron® J1900 processor (formerly codenamed BayTrail-D) with speeds up to 2 GHz delivering outstanding computing, graphical and media performance in a compact and economically efficient applications.

The J1900 technology is a 22nm, leading-edge, and low-power system-on-a chip (SoC) solution designed based on standard Mini ITX form factor platform. This motherboard is positioned as a value-line performance product for PC-like designs,such as thin clients, retail transactional clients, digital signage, embedded medical equipment, HMI devices.,etc.

Feature
• Intel® Celeron® J1900 Processor onboard up to 2 GHz (Intel® Bay Trail-D Platform)
• Low profile form factor
• Fanless and power saving solution
• VGA port + LVDS dual channel 24 bit interface
• 1 x GLAN, 8 x USB , 6 x COM.
• 1 x Full Size Mini-PCIe with mSATA Support , 1 x PCI e x 1 slot
• Second LAN optional
• DC in 12V

Kingdy Technology, an expert in industrial PCs, designs, manufactures and delivers the highest quality panel PCs, multi touch panel PCs, 19" rack mount panel PCs, embedded systems, rack mount systems, panel PC kit and LCD monitor kit, to streamline operation and increase efficiency for a variety of industrial applications.

http://www.kingdy.biz

Media Contact
Jeffery Huang
032346288
***@kingdy.com.tw
End
Source:Kingdy Technology Inc.
Email:***@kingdy.com.tw
Posted By:***@kingdy.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:Box Pc, Monitor, Panel Pc
Industry:Electronics
Location:Chung-Ho - Taipei - Taiwan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kingdy Technology News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share