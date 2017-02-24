News By Tag
Fanless Intel J1900 low Profile Mini ITX Industrial mainboard
The J1900 technology is a 22nm, leading-edge, and low-power system-on-a chip (SoC) solution designed based on standard Mini ITX form factor platform. This motherboard is positioned as a value-line performance product for PC-like designs,such as thin clients, retail transactional clients, digital signage, embedded medical equipment, HMI devices.,etc.
Feature
• Intel® Celeron® J1900 Processor onboard up to 2 GHz (Intel® Bay Trail-D Platform)
• Low profile form factor
• Fanless and power saving solution
• VGA port + LVDS dual channel 24 bit interface
• 1 x GLAN, 8 x USB , 6 x COM.
• 1 x Full Size Mini-PCIe with mSATA Support , 1 x PCI e x 1 slot
• Second LAN optional
• DC in 12V
Kingdy Technology, an expert in industrial PCs, designs, manufactures and delivers the highest quality panel PCs, multi touch panel PCs, 19" rack mount panel PCs, embedded systems, rack mount systems, panel PC kit and LCD monitor kit, to streamline operation and increase efficiency for a variety of industrial applications.
http://www.kingdy.biz
