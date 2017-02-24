 
Enter to Win - Piyo Dvd Workout Program by Beachbody

 
 
WEST HAVEN, Conn. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Enter to win PiYo DVD Workout Programs by Beachbody at http://www.fitlifeandsoul.com/giveaways/free-contest-beachbody-piyo-dvd-workout-program-by-chalene-johnson/

Using your body weight, you'll perform fluid, low-impact, high-intensity movements inspired by Pilates and yoga. The result? Long, lean muscles, a high, firm booty, and tight, flat, sexy abs.

With PiYo, you'll work every single muscle to stabilize, stretch, and strengthen every inch of your body. And since Chalene Johnson cranked up the speed and the fun, you'll burn crazy calories while you're at it.

Plus, you get Chalene's Quick Start Guide with valuable insider tips to get your best results possible, the Get Lean Eating Plan designed to fit your lifestyle, the PiYo 60-Day Workout Calendar to keep you progressing each week, a Tape Measure to track your progress, and a bonus workout DVD "Hardcore on the Floor."
DEFINE YOURSELF.
Carve an intensely defined physique—without jumps, without weights, and without straining your joints.

Enter our contest at http://www.fitlifeandsoul.com/giveaways/free-contest-beac...
