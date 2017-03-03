News By Tag
Ready, Set, Goal! Life Coaching Opportunity Knocks at ADHD Coaching
Life Coaching is a profession that helps individuals reach a goal or make a change in their life and start taking action in the areas of their life they wish to change. A life coach guides clients through the process by identifying and building on their strengths as well as by asking questions that help them evaluate and decide which steps to take in order to make an important change.
Loretta Holmes, founder of Bella ADHD Coaching said, "Here at Bella, the goal of life coaching is to help clients reach their goal in the most efficient, effective and rewarding way possible. We take clients through the achievement process from the beginning to the end, from the planning stage all the way through the execution stage. We are the source of motivation and inspiration that gives clients the push they need to reach their fill potential.
At Bella ADHD & Life Coaching, the life coach will focus mostly on the client's future, rather than dealing with the past. Loretta continues, "life coaching focuses on solutions that get clients from point A to point B. We focus on helping clients find new ways of acting and thinking that will help them reach their goals."
Bella Life Coaching uses NLP - Neurolinguistic Programing techniques to eliminate undesirable thinking pattern that causes the challenges in their life and limit their success and happiness. NLP is very successful as it helps deal with the subconscious. Bella Life Coaches teaches clients to use NLP techniques on themselves and those around them to make it easy for clients to apply them whenever they feel their conscious and subconscious are not in sync.
In addition to life coaching for adults, Bella ADHD & Life Coaching offers The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching Program for Kids. Bella ADHD & Life Coaching want all kids to be happy and to walk in the world with their head held high. The Adventure in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids gives kids the tools and skills to develop self-esteem, self-confidence and success in life.
The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching Program for Kids is a fun, story-based program that gives step-by-step tools for helping kids learn how to handle the ups and downs of growing up; to think for themselves and make good decisions and to go for their dreams and make them happen.
Just as children weren't born knowing how to read, write, play piano, or throw a baseball, children weren't born knowing how to overcome mistakes and failure or manage change, make good decisions or handle peer pressure, be self-responsible, have self-respect, and live with integrity, or move through fear and build self-confidence. These skills are taught with The Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching Program for Kids.
DELIVERY OF LIFE COACHING SERVICES
Clients have the option to choose how they would like to be coached.
Face to face, one-on-one Life Coaching – Clients will meet their life coach for a close and personal life coaching service. During each session, the life coach will present a new skill and work clients through exercise and activities answering all their questions as they go along. Sessions are delivered face-to-face at a quiet office in Saint Joseph, Michigan. This is the best option if you want to get the best, faster and longest lasting results.
Life Coaching on the Phone or Skype - Clients will "meet" their life coach via their telephone or their computer, using a microphone and a webcam. The life coach will email clients each session before hand and ask to have the session open on the computer or printed to follow along. The coach will call the client on the phone or through the computer and walk through the session material and activities. For this option clients will need a phone number anywhere around the world or download Skype (Free) on the computer. This is the best option if clients reside outside of southwest Michigan or northern Indiana.
BELLA ADULT LIFE COACHING PROGRAM INCLUDES:
• (1) 30 minute Complimentary Session
• (1) 50 minute Discovery/Intake Session
• Intake Assessments
• 50 minute weekly individualized coaching sessions via in person, telephone or Skype
• 10 minute weekly check-in sessions via text or email
• (1) Wheel of Life Analysis at the beginning of the session
• (1) Wheel of Life Analysis at the end of the session
• (1) detailed Plan of Action Plan with specific goals and objectives
• Unlimited email support
ABOUT LORETTA HOLMES, MA CMHWC
From a very young age, I knew I wanted to be a teacher. Working with teens during some of the most influential years of their lives was always such a rewarding experience for me, but more than that, it was incredible to watch how myself and the teachers I worked with had the chance to mold these minds in ways would shape the students' experiences for the rest of their lives.
I loved every minute of teaching, but as my career began to progress, I felt the push to do more. Being able to teach is a gift I am very thankful for, and coupled with that is the passion for working directly with young adults, particularly those who are beginning their collegiate journey and are struggling with ADHD. As an experienced and passionate advocate for those with learning and intellectual disabilities, it became my dream to be able to work closely with students in order to truly feel the impact of my work in the lives of others. It wasn't until I was teaching at the secondary level that I began to realize how much I wanted to be an ADHD Coach for college students who struggle with ADHD. I would be working with teens in the process of transitioning to higher education as well as operating in a private practice—pretty much my dream job!
This dream became a reality on the heels of my tenure as a teacher. I am blessed to be able to provide ADHD, Parent and Life Coaching via in person, telephone or Skype. I am blessed to help college students, adults, and families discover their potential.
As a nationally ranked endurance athlete, I understand how important it is to stay healthy and active. I am stoked to offer Life Coaching. Our Life Coaching clients experience significant breakthroughs leading them to challenge their thinking, results in remarkable life changes, relationships and quality of life.
Having ADHD myself, I engineered my own road to success. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and Special Education with specialization in Cognitive Impairments, and I earned a Master's Degree in Education with an emphasis in Technology from Western Michigan University. I hold dual certifications in ADHD Coaching and Expert Level Life Coaching. In addition, I have specific training in Parent Coaching with families whose child has a diagnosis of ADHD. I have a solid understanding of human development theory and use the application of a student-centered approach in advising, mentoring, and coaching clients.
I have lived in Southwest Michigan for the past several years. I enjoy exploring the vast open space along the shoreline of Lake Michigan and am enchanted by the stunning nightly sunsets. I am also a big fan of outdoor sports; I absolutely love bike racing and stand-up paddle boarding!
On the home front, I am married to my husband, Mike, and we have two amazing children. My co-coach is my golden doodle, Riley who brings me nonstop love and warmth.
Loretta Holmes has an active private practice in Saint Joseph, Michigan 49085.
CONTACT INFORMATION
To learn more about Life and ADHD Coaching at Bella ADHD & Life Coaching or to schedule a coaching session, contact Loretta Holmes at (269) 944-9842 or email, loretta@bellaeducationalservices.com or visit www.bellaADHDcoaching.com
Bella ADHD & Life Coaching
Loretta Holmes, MA CMHWC
2699449842
***@bellaeducationalservices.com
