Fantasy Author Ron Glick Returns To Oz and Neverland
Peter of Oz In Print and Kindle Format - Fifth Book In the Oz-Wonderland Series Releases
In the original trilogy, Alice Liddell and Dorothy Gale united to save Oz, Wonderland and the Looking Glass World. But the Cheshire Cat warned that there were more faery realms that needed to be found, which led our heroines on a quest last year to meet Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, and eventually a journey into Neverland. Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch Mombi is still plotting against the good forces of all the mystical realms united.
Now the series resumes with "Peter of Oz", where Alice and Dorothy must journey into the Dark Heart of Neverland to confront both Mombi and an oddly changed Glinda the Good. Meanwhile, Toto follows his own clues in a search for a way to stop the Cheshire Cat – a threat that only he seems aware even exists.
The Oz-Wonderland series has been by far Ron Glick's most well-received series. Now, with the fifth release further delving into the secrets of the Wicked Witches and their origins of Oz, Wonderland and Neverland, Glick sets the foundation for an ongoing adventure that promises to bring these classic stories into their own epic scale for years yet to come.
"This book has had me on edge and now it's torturing me! You've got to read this book! I give it a rating of 10 out of 10 as it has literally got me wanting more!" - L. Allison Burres, on "The Wizard In Wonderland"
Ron Glick (born January 20, 1969) is a community activist, and has been active in several charitable enterprises. He was born in Plainville, KS. After living in various states, he currently lives in Kalispell, MT. He is the author of The Godslayer Cycle, Chaos Rising, the Oz-Wonderland series, and Ron El's Comic Book Trivia, as well as having written a screenplay adaptation of The Wizard In Wonderland. Additionally, he created the Golden Age Preservation Project as a means of making Golden Age comics more accessible to modern audiences. His expose, U.S. Political Prisoner Since 2004, broke him away from his fictional works to shed light upon political corruption in Kalispell and Flathead County, Montana.He loves contact and welcomes input on his work through his page at http://ronglick.com.
