March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Veterans In Need of Safe Affordable Housing Requested to Reserve Their Spot with Goldwell Dome Homes

Bruce Barbre would like to announce that Wendy Hatton, CEO of Whi Consulting, will be joining the Goldwell Dome Homes team. He is requesting that Vets & Seniors submit some basic information to determine how many homes to make available initially.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Barbre, Founder of Goldwell Dome Homes, plans safe affordable housing for Veterans & Seniors via circular dome home gated communities. Included in the communities will be facilities to include a clubhouse, dining facilities, and other high demand retail services.

Initially, the plan is to start with communities for Veterans & Seniors, however, Mr. Barbre plans to expand to communities to fit others of special needs and home projects for individuals.

In order to help determine how many homes will be needed for Veterans & Seniors for the first communities that will be made available, interested parties should send contact information via the Goldwell Dome Homes website.

"I am excited to announce that Wendy Hatton, a longtime friend and member of a mutual business association (CEOSpace International), will be joining the team to build Goldwell Dome Home communities", Goldwell states. "Wendy will be a key component of helping not only launch the first of these communities but in helping to insure the future success of the venture."

About Wendy Hatton:

Wendy Hatton is originally from England and currently the CEO of Whi Consulting, an exclusive international CEO training, and business support organization.  WHi Consulting helps businesses hyper-grow and launch via access to golden Rolodex contacts, resources, customers, investors, capital, Fortune 500 contacts, expertise, mentorship, strategic alliances and more. Individual growth projects, coaching and mastermind sessions worldwide Wendy propels entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams.

An author, motivational speaker, business woman & University lecturer, Wendy has worked with thousands of business owners, directors and church leaders on personal, business and organizational management. Via private training, coaching and consulting, Wendy designed the community care, child care and pre-nursing courses in the UK for the YMCA Education Dept, and has acted as a national advisor for the structure, content, and delivery of college-level courses within the Health Care industry internationally.

For more information about Goldwell Dome Homes and to submit interest in becoming a resident, as a potential buyer, and investment inquiries visit: http://GoldwellDomeHomes.com

Click to Share