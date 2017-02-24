News By Tag
Choice Medical Walk-In Launches New Website
Choice Medical Walk-In launches new websites for each of their office locations in Arizona.
"Choice Medical is growing and it was time for us to invest in an enhanced online presence so that potential patients can easily find us and see what kind of quality care we offer," said Doctor Brett Willden, a founding partner of Choice Medical. "In order to provide accurate and relevant information to our patients, we have developed localized websites for each of our locations, including Choice Aesthetics MedSpa. Each website will serve as a point of entry for new and existing patients seeking care and a place where Arizona residents can find important medical information."
The new websites utilize the newest responsive technology allowing patients to easily access information from any computer or mobile device. Patients can now, learn more about our staff, our services, insurance information and even download medical forms in advance to save time before their appointments. In addition, the website is integrated with our secure payment portal that enables patients to pay invoices at their convenience. The websites also include a blog that will be updated often with news from Choice Medical, medical tips and information and more. Another key feature is the site's integration of the company's pages on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
"All of our providers, administration and staff are excited to see these new websites launched as Choice Medical Walk-in continues to grow and offer our patients exemplary care," said Dr. David Foy, a founding partner of Choice Medical.
Choice Medical Walk-in is proud to be serving and meeting the healthcare needs of the communities around their two locations. The convenience of accessibility and affordability of service are their hallmark, offering experienced medical providers and an alternative to urgent care.
Choice Medical Walk-in is a medical practice comprised of two medical facilities and a Aesthetics MedSpa. Dr. Foy and Dr. Willden joined forces to create the company in 2009 in an effort to provide the highest quality care for their patients. For more information visit your local website:
Anthem: www.choicemedicalwalkin.com
Peoria: www.peoria.choicemedicalwalkin.com
Choice Aesthetics MedSpa: www.choiceaestheticsmedspa.com
About Truvu Marketing LLC:
Truvu Marketing LLC (http://www.truvumarketing.com) is a growing professional digital marketing agency, providing quality marketing solutions designed for small business and multi-location companies. They provide services that utilize Internet technology to increase reach and visibility and create new business opportunities for clients. Truvu Marketing is dedicated to guiding their clients through the decision making process about what solution best meets their objectives.
