Re: Viola Davis' Oscar Speech about stories from the Dead in the Graveyard...and...Video Tombstones

This is about stories told from beyond the grave through video tombstones, and a book called "CEMETERY OF LIES" by Robert Barrows, the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495)

The Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495) www.barrows.com

Contact

Robert Barrows

650-344-4405

barrows@barrows.com Robert Barrows650-344-4405

End

-- RE: VIOLA DAVIS' OSCAR SPEECH ABOUT EXHUMING STORIES FROM THE DEAD...AND...VIDEO TOMBSTONES AND A BOOK CALLED "CEMETERY OF LIES," BY ROBERT BARROWS, the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495)IN HER OSCAR ACCEPTANCE SPEECH, VIOLA DAVIS GAVE A POWERFUL SPEECH ABOUT THE ART OF STORYTELLING AND SHE TALKED ABOUT EXHUMING STORIES FROM THE DEAD IN THE GRAVEYARD......ALONG THOSE LINES...YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN TAKING A LOOK AT STORIES TOLD THROUGH VIDEO TOMBSTONES AND A BOOK CALLED "CEMETERY OF LIES" by Robert Barrows, the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495)In her acceptance speech at the Academy Awards ceremony on February 26, 2017, Viola Davis, the winner of the award for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the movie "Fences," talked about the art of storytelling and she said, "There's one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, and that's the graveyard."Davis then went on to say," And I say, exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, the stories of people who dreamed big who never saw those dreams to fruition, who fell in love and lost."Along the lines of stories told from graveyards, Robert Barrows, the inventor of a video tombstone called the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. Patent #7,089,495), has also written a book called "Cemetery of Lies.""'Cemetery of Lies' is a collection of intimate secret confessions, as told from beyond the grave, through video tombstones,"according to Barrows. When he started filing the patent application for the video tombstone, Barrows also started thinking about what kinds of stories might be told from video tombstones and he started writing "Cemetery of Lies.""'Cemetery of Lies' takes you on a walk through a graveyard filled with video tombstones and you will hear all kinds of stories told from the video tombstones of various people," says Barrows."The stories are about life and love, sex and romance, good and evil, success and money and Heaven and Hell, says Barrows, with insights and advice about almost every aspect of our lives.Barrows says "Cemetery of Lies" is an easy read for a mass audience and the writing is sexy, provocative and humorous, too," and he hopes that it will one day be made into a series of films and television stories told through video tombstones."The video tombstone is an ideal storytelling device for all kinds of stories, from horror stories to love stories to whodunits, to confession pieces and also to historical pieces. Plus, video tombstones will also create a lot of controversy and some very interesting free speech issues because who knows what kinds of things we might hear from beyond the grave through video tombstones, says Barrows, and will it be truth or lies?HERE ARE SOME OF THE FREE SPEECH ISSUES THAT MAY BECOME ASSOCIATED WITH VIDEO TOMBSTONES:*What if somebody confesses to a crime or makes an incrimination?*What if they say something slanderous?*What if they leak state secrets?*What if they say something anti-governmental?*Do they dead have free speech rights too?*And what if they say something that's true or untrue or not so nice about you?How can you pull the plug and whom can you sue?Worse yet, how can you collect?AND, WHAT KINDS OF THINGS WOULD YOU SAY FOR YOUR OWN VIDEO TOMBSTONE?*Would you just say sweet things to loved ones?*Would it be time to make amends?*Would it finally be time to tell your side of the story?*Would it be time to say all the things you never had the guts to say nor the opportunity to say while you were still alive?*And would it be truth or lies?"Video tombstones could create some fascinating free speech issues that could go all the way to the Supreme Court, says Barrows, and video tombstones will make cemeteries fascinating places to visit because even the mildest among us might have some of the wildest stories to tell.""When I heard Viola Davis talk about exhuming stories from the dead, perhaps one of her next movies might be based on stories told through video tombstones,"says Barrows.You can see more about the video tombstone at www.barrows.com/invention.html and you can see more about "Cemetery of Lies" at www.barrows.com/novel.htmlPublishers, agents and producers interested in taking a look at the manuscript for "Cemetery of Lies," and manufacturers that would be interested in acquiring the rights to manufacture the Video Enhanced Gravemarker (U.S. patent #7,089,495) should contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com