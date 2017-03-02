News By Tag
Saxophonist Danny Janklow Heads Lineup at 2017 California Jazz & Wine Fest
The festival will feature live jazz on two separate stages, and wine, craft brews, spirits and food tastings from over 80 wineries, breweries, distilleries and local eateries.
The Danny Janklow Quartet will perform on the main stage at 3:30 p.m. Janklow is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer who has gained international recognition for his soulful and innovative musical voice. He has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Kendrick Lamar, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, George Benson and Wynton and Branford Marsalis,
Also performing are the Adam Clark Quartet, Lao Tizer Quartet, D.on Darrox and The Melody Joy Bakers, Bruce Forman's "Cow Bop" and the Barrelhouse Wailers.
Last year, the festival sold out, attracting 1,500 attendees.
Tickets are $100 per person/general admission and $150 per person/VIP admission (VIP tickets include one-hour early entry for tasting, valet parking, preferred seating and other amenities). Attendees must be age 21 or older. For more information:
Click here for more on the Danny Janklow Quartet (http://www.dannyjanklow.com)
