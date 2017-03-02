 
News By Tag
* Danny Janklow
* Adam Clark Quartet
* Barrelhouse Wailers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westlake Village
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

Saxophonist Danny Janklow Heads Lineup at 2017 California Jazz & Wine Fest

The festival will feature live jazz on two separate stages, and wine, craft brews, spirits and food tastings from over 80 wineries, breweries, distilleries and local eateries.
 
 
Danny Janklow
Danny Janklow
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Saxophonist Danny Janklow will headline the 6th annual California Jazz & Wine Fest Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village. The festival will feature live jazz on two separate stages, and wine, craft brews, spirits and food tastings from over 80 wineries, breweries, distilleries and local eateries. Presented by Rotary Club of Westlake Village, proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley and other Rotary charities.

The Danny Janklow Quartet will perform on the main stage at 3:30 p.m. Janklow is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer who has gained international recognition for his soulful and innovative musical voice. He has worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Kendrick Lamar, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, George Benson and Wynton and Branford Marsalis,

Also performing are the Adam Clark Quartet,  Lao Tizer Quartet, D.on Darrox and The Melody Joy Bakers, Bruce Forman's  "Cow Bop" and the Barrelhouse Wailers.

Last year, the festival sold out, attracting 1,500 attendees.

Tickets are $100 per person/general admission and $150 per person/VIP admission (VIP tickets include one-hour early entry for tasting, valet parking, preferred seating and other amenities). Attendees must be age 21 or older. For more information:  805-380-6010,info@californiajazzwine.com, Facebook, facebook.com/califjazzwine and Twitter, twitter.com/califjazzwine. To purchase tickets, go to the festival website, http://www.californiajazzwine.com.

Click here for more on the Danny Janklow Quartet (http://www.dannyjanklow.com)

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Danny Janklow, Adam Clark Quartet, Barrelhouse Wailers
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Westlake Village - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 02, 2017
California Jazz & Wine Fest News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share