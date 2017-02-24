News By Tag
BLH Nobel Releases Next Generation Firmware Upgrade for Industry Best-Selling G5 Series Measurement
Enhanced Functionality, Onboard Device Diagnostics and Remote Connectivity
Originally launched in February 2016, the BLH Nobel G5 Series combines standard interfaces, a modular design, and onboard integral web servers for streamlined commissioning and calibration functions, along with reduced operations and maintenance costs. The Series is designed for seamless integration into the process weighing systems of large vessels, mixers, and conveyors. Advanced communication protocols, including remote diagnostics, parameterization, backup and maintenance functions, serve to further optimize system efficiencies.
The BLH Nobel G5 Series firmware upgrade v1.3.0 was carefully developed from direct customer feedback as to preferred "next generation" features and enhancements. As a result, the new firmware upgrade offers:
· Added flow rate (weight by rate) calculation capabilities
· Added diagnostic functionality, a particularly helpful feature during commissioning. This includes scale info, showing (live) input signal; gross weight; zero correction value (in % and in actual scale unit); excitation voltage; and excitation current and sense voltage. Other diagnostics show Communication, Fieldbus, Digital I/O and Analog I/O. Analog and digital outputs can be further controlled directly from the diagnostics menu.
· Added excitation current measurement and supervision capabilities, which are especially helpful during operation. It is now possible to monitor the excitation and sense directly from the diagnostics menu (e.g. for troubleshooting)
· Updated Fieldbus data mapping, making it easier for the PLC programmer to integrate multiple G5 Series measurement amplifiers within a Fieldbus network.
· Added EtherNet/IP interface, using an optional installed module in the G5 Series Fieldbus slot.
Firmware revision v1.3.0 is now a standard feature of all G5 Series measurement amplifiers shipped in 2017. Or, alternately, is available as a free software upgrade for legacy models, where flow rate and EtherNet/IP support are not already integral features. In the latter case, a minor hardware update for full system compatibility is required. Please consult the factory for details. Future releases will be developed on an as-needed basis, and in direct response to customer needs.
For more than 40 years, the BLH Nobel brand of VPG has specialized in the design, development and manufacture of high-quality and high-accuracy process weighing and force measurement technologies and related control systems. BLH Nobel load cells maximize accuracy and minimize the effects of mixing, agitation, and temperature changes within critical process stages. BLH Nobel products and customized solutions are designed to comply with stringent requirements in the food and beverage, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment, process, mining, steel, and offshore industries. The brand further offers a wide variety of communication protocols for seamless integration within complex production lines. It also supplies system solutions, products, and services in more than 100 countries worldwide. Each BLH Nobel custom solution is derived from more than 40 years of engineering expertise, gained from across thousands of successful applications. For more information on these and other product offerings, visit www.blhnobel.com.
-###-
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com (http://www.vpgsensors.com/?
About BLH Nobel
VPG's BLH Nobel brand is a world leader in process weighing and force measurement, producing high-quality and high-accuracy weighing and control systems. BLH Nobel load cells maximize accuracy and minimize the effects of mixing, agitation, and temperature changes in critical process stages. The brand´s products and customized solutions are designed to comply with stringent requirements of the pulp and paper industry, as well as process, mining, steel, and offshore industries. BLH Nobel offers a wide variety of communication protocols used in complex production lines and supplies system solutions, products, and services in more than 100 countries around the world.www.blhnobel.com
