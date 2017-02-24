News By Tag
Keith Price Joins Aeronet Worldwide
Keith Price Joins Aeronet Worldwide as Business Development Manager
Keith has worked for a number of logistics and transportation companies over the course of decades in the industry. He brings with him to Aeronet an extensive knowledge in operations and client support, which he is excited to use as he moves into sales.
Robin Guthrie, Sales Director for DFW, says of Keith "I have known Keith for a long time. He holds a strong work ethic and is a solid team player." These qualities will no doubt help him find great success in his new position with Aeronet.
Aeronet Worldiwde is one of the leading logsitics service providers for global shipping and receiving. They started out as a one-man, one-truck operation in San Jose, and have expanded to every major market in the United States, with partners in every country in the world.
You can find out more about them on their website:
http://www.aeronet.com/
