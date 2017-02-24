News By Tag
Rick's Rising Stars Returns to Revolution Bar & Music Hall Wednesday, March 8th
Rick Eberle & The Emmy Nominated "My Long Island TV" Present The Tri-State Area's Top Unsigned Talent with Performance & Interview Segment Aired on Verizon FiOS1 Long Island
After seeing news on Long Island turn more and more negative, Creator and Executive Producer Waldo Cabrera used his experience in television and as a community activist to launch a web based TV station- MyLITV.com, a kinetic collection of positive Long Island features about the people and events that make Long Island communities great.
On television, since 2009, the "My Long Island TV" show has been honored with dozens of local and national journalism awards. Recently, the show was nominated for a New York Emmy! And within its first year in existence, MyLITV.com won the BOLI (Best On Long Island) for Best Internet News and Best Internet Politics. At the Fair Media Council's (FOLIO Awards), MyLITV.com (Islip.TV) was the only web site to receive this journalism award.
Presented by music industry veteran and insider Rick Eberle, the host and co-producer of "Rick's Rising Stars" has had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry as a Publicist, Talent Agent, Artist Manager, Musician, Songwriter, Singer, Guitarist and TV/Radio Personality.
With a diverse range of musical genres from Metal to Hip Hop, Hard Rock and Punk- Unlocking the Truth, Spayyzee, Taylor and the Apes, and Retrofeelya will bring an enormous amount of talent and passion to the stage at Revolution! As they perform and sit down for an interview segment, viewers can get the real stories behind the bands/artists, their music, how they came to be, and what drives them to pursue their passion.
As Rick's Rising Stars returns to Revolution for its second taping of the New Year, you won't want to miss your chance to catch these great local acts, and be in the audience for a TV TAPING of their performance on Wednesday, March 8th at140 Merrick Rd, Amityville!
Age 16+, $10 in advance $12 DOS, Doors at 7PM!
For More on Rick's Rising Stars, VISIT: Facebook.com/
For More on My Long Island TV, VISIT: www.MyLITV.com
For More on Revolution Bar & Music Hall, VISIT: RevolutionLI.com
For Press Inquiries, Please Contact Rick Eberle at rick@rickeberle.com
