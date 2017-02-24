News By Tag
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ Celebrates LOVE'S Travel Stops Expansion
St. Louis-based ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster hits a home run and joins the elite with product placement across 250+ LOVE'S Travel Stops.
Charles Smith, co-creator of Discovery Channel's "Fast N Loud", and President of ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ has been involved in the automotive and transport industry a long time, and was around first hand to announce the company's exciting LOVE's expansion. The goal of the new expansion is to assist owners and operators of diesel heavy machinery to make both economical and environmentally sound decisions that will benefit their equipment. This includes lowering maintenance costs, and minimizing environmental impact.
"I have a passion for the industry and the people who make up the industry," said Smith, "We are the real deal and I want people to understand that great innovative products are made by people who think outside the box, and truly care about the outcome and their clients."
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster will be positioned in the fuel additive section of LOVE'S Travel Stops. A product rebate program will also be available for ROAD RAGE products.
To learn more about ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster please visit: http://www.roadragefuelbooster.com
For sales inquiries, please contact VP of Sales, Patricia Shannon:
Patricia Shannon
Vice President of Sales
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster
patricia@roadragefuelbooster.com
