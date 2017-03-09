 
Industry News





Cocktails and Conversations Host Speed Networking Event For Elite Professionals March 12th 2017

Crysta Wicks CEO of The Boss Wife, Lifestyle Apparel Brand, Entrepreneur & Author announce their elite strategic social business networking platform for author engagements, civic philanthropy & elite meet-greets with the cast of "Married To The Pen.
 
 
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- MEDIA OPPORTUNITY: Crysta Wicks + Tiana Nicole will be available at the event for choice speaker, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et als.

Wicks' media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at eMail: desk@beneficience.com

Please confirm interest in VIP media interviews 24 hours in advance of the event for credentialing and media outlet verification. Letters of assignment are subject to advance review.

"Mix and mingle with some of Chicago's most elite professionals...it's not what you know, or who you know, but who knows you!" -  Tiana Nicole, Author and Executive Producer of the "Married To The Pen" show.


The cast of Married to the Pen, & Millionairess by The Boss Wife host Cocktails & Conversation-Speed Networking at Diamonds Sports Bar and Grill located at: 1413 W 127th St, Calumet Park, IL 60827

About Event Host: Crysta Wicks Millionaress by The Boss Wife: https://www.prlog.org/12620512-beneficiencecom-pr-announc...

About The Cast Of Married To The Pen: https://www.facebook.com/MarriedtothePen/

CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE PR Web Presence where clientele content like that of both Mrs. Wicks and Mrs. Tiana Nicole is making live tickered pr news headlines 24/7/365 at: http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at: http://instagram.com/beneficiencepr_beverlyhills, Facebook: /BENEFICIENCE, LinkedIn: /Beneficience PR (company) and Twitter @Beneficience.

EVENT RSVP on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1430756906966986  &  Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/edit?eid=32393178870

About Beneficience.com PR | (http://Beneficience.com)

BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting agency catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"

