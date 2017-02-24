News By Tag
Retail investors have subscribed to more than € 4.4 million in digital receipts
IPO of Icecat successful and trade commences at NPEX
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 3, 2017: Today, the trade in digital receipts Icecat at NPEX started. The subscription process was successfully closed on Feb 10, 2017, and by Feb 17, 2017 the digital receipts of shares Icecat were all assigned to the respective subscribers at Dutch SME trading platform NPEX. Retail investors have subscribed to more than € 4.4 million in digital receipts at €10 each, which was clearly above the threshold of € 2.5 million.
About Icecat NV
Icecat NV, which has recently announced its IPO, is a global publisher and syndicator of product information for the e-commerce market. Icecat NV, founded in 2009, works with some 50,000 webshops and hundreds of brands such as Philips, Sony, Samsung, HP, P&G, L'Oréal.
Icecat includes the subsidiaries Icecat LLC (Icecat Ukraine) and Icecat Content Sourcing OÜ (Icecat Estonia), and participation Hatch B.V. The cost centers Icecat Ukraine and Icecat Estonia are responsible for hiring editor and software developer capacity. Hatch BV (formerly Iceleads) delivers smart "Buy Now" buttons that help manufacturers to turn their websites into measurable lead generators for their online retailers. Icecat is finalizing its acquisition of Iceshop BV, an ecommerce software developer which is also part of the iMerge ecommerce group.
Contact
Martijn Hoogeveen
***@icecat.biz
