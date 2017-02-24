JETRO to present webinar on Japanese Economic Outlook

Webinar will examine recent economic trends, the status of Abenomics and the role of FDI in Japan

-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will present a free webinar on Thursday, March 23, 2017 entitled "Japan in 2017." Ichiro Soné, Chief Executive Director of JETRO Chicago, will provide an update on the current state of the Japanese economy and the status of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic reform agenda, also called "Abenomics."His presentation will examine recent economic data and touch on the anticipated impact of the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics which will take place in Tokyo. Mr. Soné will touch on the progress of structural reforms regarding corporate taxes; regulations governing regenerative medicine and health care; deregulation of electric and natural gas markets; and immigration reforms designed to attract more skilled foreign workers.As the Japanese government's trade promotion and economic development agency, a key part of JETRO's mission is assisting foreign companies which are interested in entering and expanding their business in Japan. In June 2013, the Japanese government announced its goal of doubling inbound FDI to ¥35 trillion by 2020. Mr. Soné will address the steps taken by the government to increase FDI into Japan and talk about the ways in which JETRO supports foreign companies as they grow their businesses in JapanThe webinar will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 PM CST. Participation is free but advance registration is required. To register, visit