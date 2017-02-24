News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JETRO to present webinar on Japanese Economic Outlook
Webinar will examine recent economic trends, the status of Abenomics and the role of FDI in Japan
As the Japanese government's trade promotion and economic development agency, a key part of JETRO's mission is assisting foreign companies which are interested in entering and expanding their business in Japan. In June 2013, the Japanese government announced its goal of doubling inbound FDI to ¥35 trillion by 2020. Mr. Soné will address the steps taken by the government to increase FDI into Japan and talk about the ways in which JETRO supports foreign companies as they grow their businesses in Japan
The webinar will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 PM CST. Participation is free but advance registration is required. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
Contact
Robert Corder
***@jetro.go.jp
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse