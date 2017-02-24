 
News By Tag
* Diesel Fuel Additive
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ Available in LOVE'S Travel Stops

St. Louis-based ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ extends its reach by partnering with LOVE'S Travel Stops across America.
 
ST. LOUIS - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™, a premium fuel additive for both diesel and gasoline engines, announced they would join the list of products available in LOVE'S Travel Stops. ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster's diesel fuel additive will be available in 200 LOVES locations nationwide.

Charles Smith, President of ROAD RAGE stated 'ROAD RAGE has already proven its sceptics wrong. We are on the up and up, our diesel fuel additive has shown some staggering figures including reductions in fuel consumption (up to 15%), regen cycles (up to 54%), and injector depositing reduced (up to 74%). We've cut DEF usage in half and we are seeing significant interest across the transportation industries including ground, air and maritime."

ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ will be working with LOVE'S and key distributor, TNT Sales, to place product ambassadors at 50 high traffic hand-picked destinations for a 6-week period. The aim of these ambassadors is to assist truck drivers and other operators of heavy machinery to understand both the financial and the environmental advantages of using ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster.

Patricia Shannon, Vice President of Sales, said "We are absolutely honored to have been welcomed in to the LOVE'S family of products. From day one we knew our Nano-Catalyst Technology™ would make waves in the fuel industry."

To learn more about ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ please visit: http://www.roadragefuelbooster.com or for product sales inquiries please contact VP of Sales, Patricia Shannon:

Patricia Shannon
Vice President of Sales
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster
patricia@roadragefuelbooster.com

Contact
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster
Patricia Shannon (Vice President of Sales)
***@roadragefuelbooster.com
End
Source:
Email:***@roadragefuelbooster.com
Posted By:***@roadragefuelbooster.com Email Verified
Tags:Diesel Fuel Additive
Industry:Transportation
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share