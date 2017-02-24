News By Tag
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ Available in LOVE'S Travel Stops
St. Louis-based ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ extends its reach by partnering with LOVE'S Travel Stops across America.
Charles Smith, President of ROAD RAGE stated 'ROAD RAGE has already proven its sceptics wrong. We are on the up and up, our diesel fuel additive has shown some staggering figures including reductions in fuel consumption (up to 15%), regen cycles (up to 54%), and injector depositing reduced (up to 74%). We've cut DEF usage in half and we are seeing significant interest across the transportation industries including ground, air and maritime."
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ will be working with LOVE'S and key distributor, TNT Sales, to place product ambassadors at 50 high traffic hand-picked destinations for a 6-week period. The aim of these ambassadors is to assist truck drivers and other operators of heavy machinery to understand both the financial and the environmental advantages of using ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster.
Patricia Shannon, Vice President of Sales, said "We are absolutely honored to have been welcomed in to the LOVE'S family of products. From day one we knew our Nano-Catalyst Technology™ would make waves in the fuel industry."
To learn more about ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster™ please visit: http://www.roadragefuelbooster.com or for product sales inquiries please contact VP of Sales, Patricia Shannon:
Patricia Shannon
Vice President of Sales
ROAD RAGE Fuel Booster
patricia@roadragefuelbooster.com
