News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pandamoon Publishing Acquires Ward Parker's Historical Mystery/Horror Series
"Parker's series takes a bit of history and adds elements of mystery and horror resulting in a cleverly crafted tale that will knock your socks off," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing. "In THE TERATOLOGIST, we meet Dr. Frank Follet. He is a Gilded Age physician, but Follett's not your average doc on the block, he specializes in teratology, aka monsters. In the first book of the series, Follett teams up with Mark Twain to find an abducted patient who has channeled his dead wife and finds himself in a dangerous situation. And while he is well versed in the dangers of the supernatural creatures he faces, Follett quickly realizes that humans might just be the scariest monsters of all," Kramer added.
A member of the Horror Writers Association, Ward's short fiction has been published in numerous literary, mainstream, and genre publications. Parker's latest series is an exciting and welcome addition to Pandamoon's growing catalogue of mystery titles like Jason Huebinger's FATE'S PAST and Matt Coleman's JUGGLING KITTENS. This is Ward's second series under contract with Pandamoon; his first is the Zeke Adams Series, with the initial book in the series called PARIAH scheduled for release in Summer 2017.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other eBook distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com.
Contact
Matt Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse