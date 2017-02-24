 
News By Tag
* Acquisition
* Mystery
* Horror
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

Pandamoon Publishing Acquires Ward Parker's Historical Mystery/Horror Series

 
 
Ward Parker
Ward Parker
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Acquisition
Mystery
Horror

Industry:
Books

Location:
Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
Websites

AUSTIN, Texas - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce the acquisition of THE TERATOLOGIST Series by Florida author Ward Parker. The first book in the series will launch in eBook and print in 2018.

"Parker's series takes a bit of history and adds elements of mystery and horror resulting in a cleverly crafted tale that will knock your socks off," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher at Pandamoon Publishing. "In THE TERATOLOGIST, we meet Dr. Frank Follet. He is a Gilded Age physician, but Follett's not your average doc on the block, he specializes in teratology, aka monsters. In the first book of the series, Follett teams up with Mark Twain to find an abducted patient who has channeled his dead wife and finds himself in a dangerous situation. And while he is well versed in the dangers of the supernatural creatures he faces, Follett quickly realizes that humans might just be the scariest monsters of all," Kramer added.

A member of the Horror Writers Association, Ward's short fiction has been published in numerous literary, mainstream, and genre publications. Parker's latest series is an exciting and welcome addition to Pandamoon's growing catalogue of mystery titles like Jason Huebinger's FATE'S PAST and Matt Coleman's JUGGLING KITTENS. This is Ward's second series under contract with Pandamoon; his first is the Zeke Adams Series, with the initial book in the series called PARIAH scheduled for release in Summer 2017.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other eBook distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpublishing.com.

Contact
Matt Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pandamoonpublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pandamoon Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share