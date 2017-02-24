News By Tag
Ozery Bakery Debuts First Vegan Brioche at Natural Products Expo West
Family-Owned Bakery Innovates the Bread Industry by Developing First-Ever Packaged Vegan Brioche
The Vegan Brioche Bites and Buns will complement and expand the brand's existing assortment of Morning Rounds®, Snacking Rounds® and OneBuns® in flavors such as Muesli, Cranberry Orange, Date & Chia, and others. Ozery Bakery is adamant about never compromising taste for health and making superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients. Using real fruits and grains, all Ozery Bakery products arefree of dairy, egg, nut, tree nut, soy, artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, additives and GMOs.
"We're always experimenting and revolutionizing our bread products, so we challenged ourselves with the task of creating a better for you brioche that maintains the bread's appealing richness and texture, while not sacrificing on flavor, taste and quality," said Alon Ozery. "With the recent demand and growth of brioche products among consumers, we have created a product that vegans and non-vegans alike can enjoy and feel good about eating."
Natural Products Expo West will take place March 10-12, 2017, at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. Ozery Bakery invites attendees to taste its products at Booth 5558.
Beginning early May 2017, the Brioche Buns and Bites will be available at leading natural, specialty and grocery stores nationwide. The Brioche Buns and Bites will retail for $4.49 to $4.99 . For more information on the show, please visit http://www.expowest.com/
About Ozery Bakery:
Ozery Bakery is a family-owned bakery founded on the promise to make superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients without compromise. Combining traditional methods, international influences, carefully selected ingredients and a modern sensibility, Ozery Bakery's fresh-baked, healthy bread fuels your life in a way that simply feels good. Ozery Bakery began as a sandwich shop Alon and his father, Al started in downtown Toronto. Soon, Guy joined in to help and a family business was born. Today, Alon and Guy manage the business together. To learn more about Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/
