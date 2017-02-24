 
Industry News





Regent Surgical Health Makes Becker's 2017 List of 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare

Included for second consecutive year, validating commitment to core values
 
 
CHICAGO - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Regent Surgical Health, made the 2017 edition of Becker's Healthcare '150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare' list for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes organizations committed to fulfilling missions, creating outstanding cultures and offering competitive benefits to their employees.

"We are thrilled to again be among the industry-leading companies included on the 2017 Becker's list of great places to work," said Regent CEO Chris Bishop (https://regentsurgicalhealth.com/team-members/chris-bishop/). "It's a wonderful validation of our company's commitment to our core values. We work hard to make sure everything we do supports a values-driven culture that keeps our employees growing professionally, motivated and focused on working with our client partners to ultimately deliver the best possible care and comfort to patients."

Regent is committed to its legacy of private ownership, and recently sold 100% of its common stock to its employees, establishing an employee stock ownership plan (https://regentsurgicalhealth.com/move-esop-natural-progre...) (ESOP), a move that has been well-received by the company's employees and customers alike. In addition, the company's RISE (https://regentsurgicalhealth.com/our-values-asc-managed-c...) program is an important part of its strong culture. Fully integrated into the way the organization works, RISE stands for: Respectful Caring, Integrity, Stewardship, and Efficiency.

Organizations are selected for the Becker's "Great Places to Work" list, in part, based on their commitment to professional development among their employees, tomorrow's leaders. Regent broadly supports continuing education and ongoing professional development, and team members are encouraged to participate in industry conferences with expenses paid by the company. The company also provides technology for business and personal use and promotes work/life balance by offering flexible work schedules.

The Becker's "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list features both healthcare provider organizations – such as physicians' groups, hospitals/health systems and ASCs – as well as other healthcare-specific companies including consulting firms, technology providers, and professional organizations. Becker's Hospital Review accepted nominations for the list and developed an editorial review process to include organizations that have gone above and beyond to make their hospitals, health systems and companies great places to work. The full list of 150 can be read here.

Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
