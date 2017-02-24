News By Tag
Regent Surgical Health Makes Becker's 2017 List of 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare
Included for second consecutive year, validating commitment to core values
"We are thrilled to again be among the industry-leading companies included on the 2017 Becker's list of great places to work," said Regent CEO Chris Bishop (https://regentsurgicalhealth.com/
Regent is committed to its legacy of private ownership, and recently sold 100% of its common stock to its employees, establishing an employee stock ownership plan (https://regentsurgicalhealth.com/
Organizations are selected for the Becker's "Great Places to Work" list, in part, based on their commitment to professional development among their employees, tomorrow's leaders. Regent broadly supports continuing education and ongoing professional development, and team members are encouraged to participate in industry conferences with expenses paid by the company. The company also provides technology for business and personal use and promotes work/life balance by offering flexible work schedules.
The Becker's "150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare" list features both healthcare provider organizations – such as physicians' groups, hospitals/health systems and ASCs – as well as other healthcare-specific companies including consulting firms, technology providers, and professional organizations. Becker's Hospital Review accepted nominations for the list and developed an editorial review process to include organizations that have gone above and beyond to make their hospitals, health systems and companies great places to work. The full list of 150 can be read here.
