 
News By Tag
* Mortgage
* Real Estate
* Mountain West Financial
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Bernardino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

Mountain West Financial's Top Mortgage Originators Win National Award

Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2016
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mortgage
Real Estate
Mountain West Financial

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
San Bernardino - California - US

Subject:
Awards

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mountain West Financial is honored to announce that 4 of our Mortgage Originators have made Mortgage Executive Magazine's list of Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2016. Mortgage Executive Magazine compiled a comprehensive list of the nation's Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in the mortgage industry. The minimum eligibility criteria was a total individual production of at least $30 million in 2016. The Top 1% list recognizes and celebrates the service, dedication, and hard work of these mortgage professionals as they put their clients through the home loan process. "We are proud and excited that 4 Mountain West Financial Loan Originators ranked in Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America for the second year in a row. This is a huge accomplishment not only for them individually but for our company as a whole. It shows our commitment to excellence and our success in making homeownership a reality for families throughout the Western United States! " said Gary Martell, Jr. President of Mountain West Financial, Inc.

Mountain West Financial's Top 1% Mortgage Originators include:

         Nick Street – Mountain West Financial, Point West Branch

         Jerad Burke – Financial 2000 DBA Mountain West Financial Inc.

         Nancy Overgaag - Financial 2000 DBA Mountain West Financial Inc.

         Steven Clifton – Seabright Mortgage DBA Mountain West Financial Inc.

This is Mountain West Financial's second time being honored in the Top 1% for Mortgage Executive Magazine. In 2016, Mountain West Financial, Inc. received several awards including: '50 Best Companies to Work For' and 'Top 100 Mortgage Companies' by Mortgage Executive Magazine, 'Top Mortgage Lender' by The Scotsman Guide, 'Top Workplace - #1 Midsize Company' by The Press Enterprise, and several individual awards for our Management Team, among others.

Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 37 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/.
End
Source:
Email:***@mwfinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Mortgage, Real Estate, Mountain West Financial
Industry:Real Estate
Location:San Bernardino - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mountain West Financial PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share