Mountain West Financial's Top Mortgage Originators Win National Award

Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2016

-- Mountain West Financial is honored to announce that 4 of our Mortgage Originators have made Mortgage Executive Magazine's list of Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America 2016. Mortgage Executive Magazine compiled a comprehensive list of the nation's Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in the mortgage industry. The minimum eligibility criteria was a total individual production of at least $30 million in 2016. The Top 1% list recognizes and celebrates the service, dedication, and hard work of these mortgage professionals as they put their clients through the home loan process. "We are proud and excited that 4 Mountain West Financial Loan Originators ranked in Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top 1% Mortgage Originators in America for the second year in a row. This is a huge accomplishment not only for them individually but for our company as a whole. It shows our commitment to excellence and our success in making homeownership a reality for families throughout the Western United States! " said Gary Martell, Jr. President of Mountain West Financial, Inc.Mountain West Financial's Top 1% Mortgage Originators include:Nick Street – Mountain West Financial, Point West BranchJerad Burke – Financial 2000 DBA Mountain West Financial Inc.Nancy Overgaag - Financial 2000 DBA Mountain West Financial Inc.Steven Clifton – Seabright Mortgage DBA Mountain West Financial Inc.This is Mountain West Financial's second time being honored in the Top 1% for Mortgage Executive Magazine. In 2016, Mountain West Financial, Inc. received several awards including: '50 Best Companies to Work For' and 'Top 100 Mortgage Companies' by, 'Top Mortgage Lender' by, 'Top Workplace - #1 Midsize Company' byand several individual awards for our Management Team, among others.Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 37 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com , or visit www.mwfinc.com . Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/