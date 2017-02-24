 
News By Tag
* Antique Silver
* Antique Sterling
* Rare Silver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Art Nouveau Sterling Silver Antiques On Sale 30% Off Listed Price

Get in the game while silver is at a historically low price....Nelson and Nelson is the premiere dealer of museum quality collectibles featuring fine antique silver and jewelry.
 
 
redlich antique sterling silver art nouveau tiffan
redlich antique sterling silver art nouveau tiffan
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Antique Silver
Antique Sterling
Rare Silver

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Set of 10 American Art Nouveau Sterling Silver Plates with Roses (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1354226/enlargement1354226nelson.html)

Sale Price: $6,650.00

Listed Price $9,500.00

Set of 10 sterling silver plates. Made by Redlich in New York, ca. 1900. Each: solid well bordered by naturalistic roses - some buds, others bloomed - applied to trellis. Hallmark includes model no. 4676P. Excellent condition.

Dimensions: H 1/2 x D 9 1/2 in. Total weight: 134 troy ounces.

See

More pictures on at our site:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1354226/Set-10-American-Art-Nouveau-Sterling-Silver-Plates

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Contact
Steve Nelson
6468635416
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nelson and Nelson Antiques PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share