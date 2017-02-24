Art Nouveau Sterling Silver Antiques On Sale 30% Off Listed Price

Get in the game while silver is at a historically low price....Nelson and Nelson is the premiere dealer of museum quality collectibles featuring fine antique silver and jewelry.

Steve Nelson

6468635416

***@aol.com

Set of 10 American Art Nouveau Sterling Silver Plates with Roses
Sale Price: $6,650.00
Listed Price $9,500.00
Set of 10 sterling silver plates. Made by Redlich in New York, ca. 1900. Each: solid well bordered by naturalistic roses - some buds, others bloomed - applied to trellis. Hallmark includes model no. 4676P. Excellent condition.
Dimensions: H 1/2 x D 9 1/2 in. Total weight: 134 troy ounces.