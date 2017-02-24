 
Thiel College Professor of Music Michael Bray conducts final spring choir tour

The Thiel College Choir and Chamber Singers kick off their annual spring tour with nine days of performances throughout Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
 
 
Michael Bray conducts final Thiel College spring tour.
Michael Bray conducts final Thiel College spring tour.
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College Professor of Music Michael Bray, D.M.A., embarks this Friday with the Thiel Choir and the Thiel College Chamber Singers on his last tour before his retirement in May.

The choir's nine-day tour comprises seven performances in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. In their 64th concert season, they will sing selections from classical, folksong, psalmody, spiritual and modern genres. The choir will cover 1,834 miles from March 3-11 and the tour will culminate with a home concert at 3 p.m. March 19 in the David Johnson Memorial Chapel at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/).

The eight-part touring choir consists of 35 students from all academic fields, accompanied by Adjunct Professor of Music Kathryn Gray.

For a full tour itinerary, visit www.thiel.edu/calendar.

Bray is retiring at the end of the spring 2017 semester after 21 years at Thiel College.

The Thiel College Choir

Since its founding in 1953 by Dr. Marlowe W. Johnson H'02, the Thiel Choir has enjoyed a long- standing reputation among college choirs in the United States. Through the years, the Thiel Choir has presented concerts in the midwestern, eastern and southern regions of the United States and Canada and has performed on nine European tours including most recently to Ireland.


About Thiel College


Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
Email:***@thiel.edu
Posted By:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
