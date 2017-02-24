News By Tag
Thiel College Professor of Music Michael Bray conducts final spring choir tour
The Thiel College Choir and Chamber Singers kick off their annual spring tour with nine days of performances throughout Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The choir's nine-day tour comprises seven performances in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. In their 64th concert season, they will sing selections from classical, folksong, psalmody, spiritual and modern genres. The choir will cover 1,834 miles from March 3-11 and the tour will culminate with a home concert at 3 p.m. March 19 in the David Johnson Memorial Chapel at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
The eight-part touring choir consists of 35 students from all academic fields, accompanied by Adjunct Professor of Music Kathryn Gray.
For a full tour itinerary, visit www.thiel.edu/
Bray is retiring at the end of the spring 2017 semester after 21 years at Thiel College.
The Thiel College Choir
Since its founding in 1953 by Dr. Marlowe W. Johnson H'02, the Thiel Choir has enjoyed a long- standing reputation among college choirs in the United States. Through the years, the Thiel Choir has presented concerts in the midwestern, eastern and southern regions of the United States and Canada and has performed on nine European tours including most recently to Ireland.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
