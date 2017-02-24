2017 Adelphi President's Gala Honors Outstanding Individuals

Contact

-- Adelphi University is proud to announce its 17th annual President's Gala to be held on Saturday,, at The Garden City Hotel, 45 Seventh Street, Garden City, NY. This year, we will recognize several outstanding honorees: Adelphi alumnus Marc S. Strachan '81, Shorelight Education and The Adelphi Women's Giving Circle, with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and dancing. Adelphi alumnus and sports commentator for the Knicks and Rangers, Al Trautwig '78 will be acting as the M.C. for this year's Gala. The President's Gala, which supports student scholarships at Adelphi, strengthens the University's ability to transform lives and remain competitive in attracting the brightest and most qualified students. In addition, there will be a special tribute at the Gala to the 2016 Class of 10 Under 10 and the Class of 1967 on its 50th reunion., currently serves as the vice president of Corporate Relations and Constituent Affairs at Diageo North America. Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brand names, the London-based company has a presence in over 180 countries and employs more than 32,000 people. Strachan is establishing a scholarship for incoming and currently enrolled Multicultural students. All net proceeds donated on Strachan's behalf will go directly toward this scholarship which will be known as the Adelphi Alumni Multicultural Scholarship. Adelphi will maintain the scholarship in perpetuity, if at least $25,000 is raised., partners with top U.S. universities to deliver an innovative first-year program that helps international students adjust academically and culturally. With its inclusive, enriching, and empowering support, students from around the world thrive and become successful, globally-minded graduates. Together, Adelphi University and Shorelight built Adelphi International, an immersive yearlong academic experience designed for talented international undergraduate and graduate students with big dreams. Led by Managing Director James Boney, the program welcomed undergraduate and graduate students to the Garden City campus to begin their studies in September 2016. Shorelight Education's co-founders Tom Dretler, CEO and Basil Cleveland, executive vice president, along with the Adelphi International team will grow the program and continue to improve international students' success on campus and beyond. Shorelight will also be establishing an endowed scholarship., is an organization whose mission is to celebrate, promote and support the University, its students, faculty and programs. Through its collective financial giving, and the donation of time and talent, the Circle is committed to impacting and enhancing the Adelphi community, forging new relationships and uniting a diverse group of effective women philanthropists. Since 2011, the Adelphi Women's Giving Circle has sponsored the First Year Reading Program and funded initiatives for the Bridges to Adelphi program to benefit students with autism spectrum disorder, to name a few. The Women's Giving Circle will also be establishing an endowed scholarship.Please contact Amelia Harrison at 516.877.3751 if you are interested in attending the Gala, purchasing a journal ad, contributing to the Gala, or if you have any questions about the event.For more information about the Gala, please visit: adelphi.edu/galaAdelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.