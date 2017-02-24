News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts Hosts Nashville CME Conference
Continuing Medical Education for Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants & Physicians
The Nashville CME Conference is our newest conference location and sure to be one of the most popular and fastest growing CME events for NPs, PAs and Physicians. The Nashville CME Conference will include cutting edge medical education from passionate speakers that inspire attendees. Our conference is a great way to network with medical industry peers and learn in an intimate group setting. The topics for this CME Conference include Dermatology, Orthopedics, Women's Health, Emergency Medicine and Cardiology.
Creator of Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts, Chuck Dillehay, says, "Our motto is "making medical meetings fun" and Nashville is the perfect place to do just that". Mixing business with pleasure is easy when you make the most of your free time with all that Nashville has to offer. Earn your CME or CE credits during the day, then have a blast during your off-hours exploring Music City! Whether you're a lover of music, the arts, food, shopping, or sports, Nashville has an eclectic mix of something for everyone!
For additional information about our Nashville CME Conference such as hotel group rates, daily schedules, session descriptions, speaker bios and fun things to do, visit our website (http://dmgcme.com/
About Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts
Producing over two decades of extraordinary continuing education for tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, Skin, Bones, Hearts & Private Parts is one of the most popular and fastest growing events in the country. Life is short, budgets are limited. Make the most of your CME or CE experience! To learn more about our CME Conferences, visit www.skinbonescme.com or call us at 770.640.1022.
Contact
Chuck Dillehay
770.640.1022
***@dmgcme.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse