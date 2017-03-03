News By Tag
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Seeking Sponsors Of "Inspiration" Fundraiser At Palace Theater May 10th
The non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. in Waterbury is seeking sponsors for their annual fundraiser "Inspiration" to be held May 10, 2017 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, executive director of the Waterbury-based non-denominational, non-profit charitable organization, stated, "This fundraiser is a celebration of the many ways our organization impacts positive changes in the Greater Waterbury community. Our continual mission is to support the daily needs of families and individuals who are in dire financial distress because they have lost virtually everything they possess to a fire, flood, or similar devastating life event."
Acts 4 Ministry is offering five levels of sponsorship opportunities for the May 10th celebratory event. Inspirational sponsorships at the $2,500 level would provide sponsors exclusivity at the event as the premier sponsor with their logo on the event's save-the-date online promotions, printed invitations and email announcements. This level also allows for a company marketing banner to be displayed in the Grand Foyer, and potentially behind the speaker's podium. Additionally, this level includes featured positioning on Acts 4's website's event page and Facebook page, inclusion in all pre-event publicity including radio interviews, and four complimentary tickets to the fundraiser.
Motivational sponsors at $1,500 receive a full page advertisement in the event program book, their logo featured on the event's sponsors' poster in the Grand Foyer at the event, featured positioning on Acts 4's website and Facebook page, mention in all pre-event publicity ambitions, plus two complimentary event tickets. Influential sponsors at $1,000 receive a half-page ad in the event's program book, company/organization listing on the sponsors' poster at the event, featured positioning on Acts 4's website, plus two complimentary tickets.
Beneficial sponsors at $500 receive a quarter-page advertisement in the event program book and their company/organization listing on the sponsors' poster at the event. Friend sponsors at $250 receive company/organization listing on the sponsors' poster at the event.
"Acts 4 Ministry is not a church," explained Carabetta. "We are a collaborative group of a volunteer board of directors, staff members and dozens of volunteers who desire to share God's love by meeting the comforting physical needs of others. We achieve this goal daily on many levels by collecting and distributing, free-of-charge to recipients, clothing, and housewares plus a free furniture distribution program.
Families and individuals are frequently referred to Acts 4 Ministry by other charitable and social organizations to assist people who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood or other unexpected devastation or upsetting life event. The organization's vision is to build relationships with people with varying levels of needs while providing them with the basics of daily living.
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. strives to partner with churches, social service agencies, and public schools to help identify and serve people with these needs in the context of the broader community regardless of their faith, race, creed, or national origin, or their willingness to participate in religious activities.
Located at 1713 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury, Acts 4 Ministry's building also features a store environment where people with immediate needs can select clothing, furniture, and household items. "Individuals and families can come here to personally select clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and other basic needs at no charge.
"They are provided with an atmosphere which preserves their dignity and allows them to walk around our store to select what they personally need vs. being handed clothing or furnishings they do not desire. This is a respectful environment where everyone is treated with caring support," explained Carabetta.
Deadline for all sponsorships is April 17, 2017. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Acts 4 Ministry Inc. Executive Director Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta at 203-574-2287 or via email to executivedirector@
Individual tickets for the May 10, 2017 "Inspiration"
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. welcomes all donations which can be contributed by check payable to Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. and U.S. Mailed to PO Box 4524, Waterbury, CT 06704.
To learn more about Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.'s clothing and basic household goods needs and distributions;
Contact
Sarah Elizabeth Carabetta, Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.
203-574-2287
***@acts4.org
