 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Century West Partners' Project Honored With Los Angeles Business Journal 2017 Real Estate Award

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Century West Partners (http://www.centurywestpartners.com), a Los Angeles-based developer of luxury apartment communities, has been awarded the Silver/Multi-Family, Los Angeles Business Journal 2017 Commercial Real Estate Award for K2LA, a new luxury rental community in LA's Koreatown neighborhood. The prestigious awards program recognizes the biggest, best, and most notable commercial real estate projects throughout Los Angeles and honors the developers, architects, and general contractors of each award-winning project. DFH Architects and Cobalt Construction Co. are recognized alongside Century West Partners for their role in the K2LA project. The team received their award on February 21st during the official awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

K2LA is a transit-oriented apartment community located in the burgeoning Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 478-unit community is the largest new upscale rental community in Koreatown and is addressing growing demand among sophisticated consumers for a highly amenitized living experience not commonly found outside the for-sale marketplace. K2LA's floorplans are designed to appeal to a variety of residents and lifestyles and include micro-studios and spacious studios, as well as junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom luxury units.

"Century West Partners is honored with this award and for the recognition K2LA has received from the Los Angeles Business Journal and the real estate industry at large," said Steve Fifield, partner and co-founder of Century West Partners. "K2LA is a huge success for our company and with lease-up happening so rapidly, K2LA has proven that niche luxury rental housing is truly in demand in the hot neighborhoods of Los Angeles."

Located on Berendo Street and New Hampshire Avenue, between Wilshire Boulevard and 7th Street, K2LA boasts a prime location with immediate access to a variety of lifestyle amenities, cultural attractions, world-class dining, eclectic shopping, energetic nightlife options, and the metro. The region is currently undergoing a notable shift and has become one of Los Angeles' most sought out neighborhoods.

"K2LA is one of two large, luxurious apartment communities we are bringing to Koreatown to meet heightened demand for housing in this growing, thriving area," said Michael Sorochinsky, principal and co-founder of Century West Partners. "By offering renters exceptional style and quality, K2LA has succeeded in attracting renters from the Millennial, tech recruit, and even empty nester groups."

The K2LA community features smart residences situated within three contiguous buildings. Floor plans are designed to appeal to a variety of residents and lifestyles and include micro-studios, spacious studios, as well as junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom and two-bedroom luxury units.

K2LA offers an enviable suite of amenities including 24-hour concierge service, state-of-the-art fitness centers, business centers with conference rooms, heated resort style pools and spas, outdoor rooftop decks with BBQ grilling stations and expansive city views, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout all public spaces. In addition to secure, controlled access entry, K2LA residents also enjoy access to a bike kitchen offering a bike share program and a resident lounge equipped with 80" televisions, video game systems and karaoke.

"The amenities throughout K2LA go well beyond average apartment offerings and have proven that renters in the hot spots of Los Angeles want a luxury experience," said Randy Fifield, principal of Century West Partners. "These world-class amenities help address the living needs of the growing number of would-be buyers who are opting out of the for-sale housing marketplace and are instead choosing to rent, but who still demand a sophisticated living experience."

For additional information about K2LA, visit LiveK2LA.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/LiveK2LA, @K2LAApts (http://www.twitter.com/k2laapts) on Twitter, or @livek2la (http://www.instagram.com/livek2la) on Instagram.

About Century West Partners

Century West Partners (http://www.centurywestpartners.com) was formed in 2010 by industry veterans Steven Fifield (http://www.centurywestpartners.com/steven-fifield.html) and Michael Sorochinsky (http://www.centurywestpartners.com/michael-sorochinsky.html) to build sophisticated, best-in-class apartment communities on urban infill, transit-oriented sites in highly-sought areas of Los Angeles. The firm is currently one of the most active apartment developers in the Los Angeles metropolitan region with a core specialization in tech-friendly and amenity-rich contemporary communities. The current Century West Partners' development pipeline includes 2,000 quality apartments in Los Angeles, Glendale, and Santa Monica alone.
End
Source:Century West Partners
Email:***@newgroundco.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NewGround PR & Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share