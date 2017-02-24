News By Tag
Century West Partners' Project Honored With Los Angeles Business Journal 2017 Real Estate Award
K2LA is a transit-oriented apartment community located in the burgeoning Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 478-unit community is the largest new upscale rental community in Koreatown and is addressing growing demand among sophisticated consumers for a highly amenitized living experience not commonly found outside the for-sale marketplace. K2LA's floorplans are designed to appeal to a variety of residents and lifestyles and include micro-studios and spacious studios, as well as junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom luxury units.
"Century West Partners is honored with this award and for the recognition K2LA has received from the Los Angeles Business Journal and the real estate industry at large," said Steve Fifield, partner and co-founder of Century West Partners. "K2LA is a huge success for our company and with lease-up happening so rapidly, K2LA has proven that niche luxury rental housing is truly in demand in the hot neighborhoods of Los Angeles."
Located on Berendo Street and New Hampshire Avenue, between Wilshire Boulevard and 7th Street, K2LA boasts a prime location with immediate access to a variety of lifestyle amenities, cultural attractions, world-class dining, eclectic shopping, energetic nightlife options, and the metro. The region is currently undergoing a notable shift and has become one of Los Angeles' most sought out neighborhoods.
"K2LA is one of two large, luxurious apartment communities we are bringing to Koreatown to meet heightened demand for housing in this growing, thriving area," said Michael Sorochinsky, principal and co-founder of Century West Partners. "By offering renters exceptional style and quality, K2LA has succeeded in attracting renters from the Millennial, tech recruit, and even empty nester groups."
The K2LA community features smart residences situated within three contiguous buildings. Floor plans are designed to appeal to a variety of residents and lifestyles and include micro-studios, spacious studios, as well as junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom and two-bedroom luxury units.
"The amenities throughout K2LA go well beyond average apartment offerings and have proven that renters in the hot spots of Los Angeles want a luxury experience,"
