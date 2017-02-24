 
Industry News





MC Financial, Inc. adds Eric P. Johnson as Senior Mortgage Banker

MC Financial, Inc. has added mortgage veteran Eric P. Johnson in the role of Senior Mortgage Banker to continue the expansion of East Coast operations
 
 
BETHESDA, Md. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Financial, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Eric P. Johnson to the team. As a veteran of the mortgage industry, Eric not only brings a wealth of experience and relationships but as a lifelong resident of the Washington, DC metro area he has intimate knowledge of the communities he will serve.

Eric graduated from James Madison University and after a successful career in recreational playground equipment sales he entered the mortgage industry in 2003 and will bring 14 years of residential mortgage experience to his new role. Along with his experience, Eric has built a network of affiliated real estate partners in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, and Delaware. His focus will be to offer a homeowner or partner the insight and knowledge cultivated from thousands of mortgage transactions.

"This opportunity was one I could not pass up as MC Financial offers me program flexibility not found with other lenders as I'm able to customize financing for a homeowner knowing that the program will pass underwriting. My concerns with program limitation are now a thing of the past," said Johnson. According to Ray P. Cruz, Managing Partner at MC Financial, Inc., "Eric and I first met in 2003 at Chevy Chase Bank and he is the model of who we want as a loan originating partner and we are honored that he chose MC Financial".

ABOUT MC FINANCIAL, INC.

MC Financial, Inc. is a full-service mortgage lender offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending from home purchase, home refinance to new construction lending. Founded in October 2013, co-founders Ray P. Cruz and Amir Guerami, built MC Financial, Inc. with one goal in mind and that is to make a positive contribution to their clients' lives. Integrity, respect, and outstanding customer service is quite simply our cornerstone. For more information, please visit https://www.mcfinc.com.

Media Contact
Phil Treem
Director, Marketing
(301) 761-2265
***@mcfinc.com
