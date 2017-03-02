Country(s)
SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York invites you to its Fourth edition March 13-19, 2017
The Fourth edition of SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York features four Dutch films, about spiritualism, environmentalism, war and child-free food production. The films include Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche, The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen, and the opening film The Chocolate Case by Benthe Forrer. Highlights also include the new film Mixed Feelings by Guy Davidi (5 Broken Cameras).
WHERE: Cinépolis Chelsea
(260 West 23rd Street)
Opening Film: The Chocolate Case
by Benthe Forrer
The Chocolate Case directed by Benthe Forrer is the incredible journey of three Dutch journalists who try to persuade large corporations to end the use of child labour in the chocolate industry and when rebuffed decide to take matters into their own hands by creating the world's first slave-free chocolate bar.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
WHEN: Tuesday, March 14 at 7 pm
(5:30 pm photocall and red carpet interviews)
The film will be preceded by Earth, a short music video campaign about the environment from Indonesia, directed by Natasha Dematra.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
and My Country Is The World directed by Arthur Kanegis, where Martin Sheen presents how Gary Davis gave up Broadway to stand up for a world in which Humanity is United.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
The world seems to have lost its way – filled with fear, exclusion and building walls. The amazing story of World Citizen #1 Garry Davis may be just the roadmap needed to find our way -- to a better future! See the short film about his life "My Country Is the World" at the wonderful SR Socially Relevant Film Festival in NY – then watch for the forthcoming feature documentary as well. - Martin Sheen
Spotlight Retrospective:
co-presented by The Thesis Group
Chaplin's 1940 masterpiece follows a Jewish barber who returns to his neighborhood after a prolonged convalescence from injuries suffered in the First World War. Unaware of the rise of Hynkel during his absence - and of his own uncanny resemblance to the dictator - this most humane incarnation of The Tramp embarks on an accidental campaign of resistance, impelled by his own innocence and the will of an indomitable young woman. Chaplin's sublime storytelling gift and his faith in the vitality of civilization are on full display in this prophetic satire of the vanities of the power-mad.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
WHEN: Wednesday, March 15 at 8.50pm
The SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York is proud to have the participation of
Guy Davidi (5 Broken Cameras)
Guy Davidi is an Emmy Award Winner and Academy Award nominated filmmaker. After evading his military service in Israel Guy Davidi started making documentaries on political and controversial subjects: In Working Progress dealt with Palestinian workers forced to work on their own stolen lands. High Hopes about Bedouin displacement with music by Pink Floyd. His first feature Interrupted Streams from 2010 was shot in a Palestinian village, as well as his following acclaimed film 5 Broken Cameras. This is Guy Davidi's second presence at SR Film Festival where he was awarded the Peace and Justice Award back in 2015.
Mixed Feelings
followed by Q&A with Guy Davidi
When Israel attacks Gaza, acting teacher Amir Orian can't withhold his objections to the war. While performing on stage, his students' deep emotions explode, yet their protest against his views threatens the existence of the theater he created in his own living room. Despite the conflict Amir encourages his students to find their strength to be vulnerable and weak on stage. Filmed between two wars, Mixed Feelings captures the ongoing collapse of Israeli civil society. Yet it's a compassionate story about cultural resistance through theater and the controversial nature of genuine political education.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
WHEN: Friday, March 17 at 7.15-9.15pm
The SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York focuses on Female Empowerment
Panel: Violence Against Women
The panelists include Monica Singh, a Motivational Speaker, humanitarian and well known Social Activist for Violence against Women at the UN; Kankana Chakraborty director of the Docu-drama Women Prayed and Preyed Upon; Deborah Kampmeier's director of SPLiT the closing night film at the Socially Relevant Film Festival; Piper Anderson, award-winning writer, educator, cultural strategist and Founder of Create Forward LLC.
WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 3-4 pm
immediately followed by
Program of shorts II: Women Preyed
Foreign Sounds by Eric Shahinian, Women Prayed and Preyed Upon by Kankana Chakraborty, Veil of Silence by Julie Gourdain, A Flock of Birds by Victoria Harwood Butler-Sloss.
Closing Film: SPLIT by Deborah Kampmeier
Inanna, a young woman split off from her dark side and her sexuality, identifies with the darkness in the autobiographical play directed by Derek. When Inanna and Derek meet in person they are instantly and deeply attracted to each other and a complicated love affair begins leaving indelible marks on both. Director Deborah Kampmeier depicts a story of female empowerment, that explores the effects of sexual abuse and exploitation.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
Talent Attending for photo call: Elizabeth Moss, Rebecca Hall, Sophia Oppenheim, Fay Simpson, Lizzy Maya, Celine Justice (TBC)
Talent available for interviews: Director, Deborah Kampmeier and actors. Morgan Spector, Rutanya Alda, Joan MacIntosh, Miriam A. Hyman, Nancy Schwartzman, Kana Hatakeyama, Eloise Kazan, Raïna Von Waldenburg.
WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 9:15 pm
VR/AR EXPO
The 2017 edition of SR Film Festival features an AR/VR gear expo and 360 film exhibit brought to you by Samsung, The Arc/k Project, and Sony. Media partners include VRARA and VRR. The expo takes place March 15-17 at Cinepolis Chelsea. The following panel accompanies the expo:
New technologies and their socially relevant ™use
Panelists include Kris Kolo, Advisor, Board Member FlyBy Media, an AR tech startup, acquired by Apple; Alissa Crevier, Global Head of Brand Partnerships at Littlstar; Andrew Feinberg co-founder and the Chief Operating Officer at TimeLooper; Kiira Benzing storyteller crossing the mediums of theater, improv, documentary, fiction and virtual reality; Matt MacVey, professor of immersive journalism programs at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. Moderated by: Marco Castro.
WHEN: Friday, March 17, 2:00 pm
SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York
SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York shines the spotlight on filmmakers who tell compelling, socially relevant(™), human interest stories, across a broad range of social issues. During its first three years, the festival showcased 157 films from 33 countries. The 4th edition will take place March 13-19, 2017 at Cinépolis Chelsea, The School of Visual Arts MFA Social Documentary and the Tenri Cultural Institute.
The 2017 edition features an AR/VR and 360 gear expo and film exhibit, panels on Women, Immigration, VR/AR and 360 films. A low budget film production workshop is offered by SAG-AFTRA, a filming in New York workshop is offered by the New York Governor's office for film and Industry Panels take place at SVA - MFA Social Documentary Film Campus. For more info www.ratedsrfilms.org
Page Updated Last on: Mar 02, 2017