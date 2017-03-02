SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York​ invites you to its Fourth edition March 13-19, 2017

The​ Fourth edition of SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York​ features four Dutch films, about spiritualism, environmentalism, war and child-free food production. The films include Prophecy by Zuri Rinpoche, The Toxic Circle by Wilfried Koomen, and the opening film The Chocolate Case by Benthe Forrer. Highlights also include the new film Mixed Feelings by Guy Davidi (5 Broken Cameras).