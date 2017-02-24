Wild Unknown Available March 6th on Steam

 

Island Bar Games Set to Release Story-Driven Adventure Game "Wild Unknown"
 
1 2 3 4 5
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Island Bar Games, LLC has announced it will release its upcoming game "Wild Unknown" on Monday, March 6th for $9.99 USD. The game will be available to download for Windows PCs from the Steam Store.

At the beginning of Wild Unknown, you wake up in a beautiful, yet foreboding forest with no memory of your surroundings or how you arrived. Frightened and confused, you venture off into the strange wilderness to search for help and quickly come to the uneasy realization that nothing is as it seems. The forest hides many secrets and a past that is both morally suspect and deeply intertwined with your own. You use what others have left behind to solve problems, access new areas, and discover how deep the rabbit hole goes. When all is said and done, it is up to you to decide how your story should end.

Wild Unknown is a first-person, story-driven adventure game built in Unreal Engine 4. Gameplay is rooted in exploration, allowing players to collect important items, solve environmental puzzles, and piece together the narrative in a variety of ways. Player choice extends through the conclusion of the game, which features numerous endings, some of which are very difficult to discover.

"Wild Unknown acknowledges that players are smart and asks some big questions about human nature and consciousness, the significance of intent, and the possibility of redemption," said Joe Sansone, Owner of Island Bar Games. "What players believe about these things will greatly impact how they perceive the story, and what they think the most appropriate ending should be."

System Requirements for Wild Unknown include at minimum: a 64-bit Windows operating system, an Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 TI level graphics card, and 4 GB available storage space. To see the stunning game in action, view the trailer for "Wild Unknown".



On Monday, March 6th, Wild Unknown will be available for download in the Steam Store here.

About Island Bar Games, LLC
Island Bar Games is an independent developer of PC and Console games. The company was founded in 2015 to create deeply immersive, story-driven interactive experiences. For more information, visit http://www.islandbargames.com and find our Press Kit here.

