 
News By Tag
* Networking
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Local Business-To-Business Networking Group Seeks New Members

 
 
15591364_1129171013867762_5520270210864102647_o
15591364_1129171013867762_5520270210864102647_o
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Professional Business Resource (PBR) is in the process of expanding their networking group and invites members of the professional tradesmen community to Visitor's Day on Thursday, March 16 at 7:15 AM.

PBR aims to bring high quality, reliable businesses together with the purpose of generating leads, creating referrals and strengthening relationships between local business owners.Owned and operated by members, PBR's admission process allows for quality vetting when choosing member businesses. To ensure excellence, one professional per industry is admitted into the group which, maximizes the opportunity for each member's referrals and allows members to build strong relationships that enhance trust within the group. Every member is a local business owner and every dime that is collected, stays in the group for marketing and social events. Dollar for dollar, PBR beats every other networking group in Lee County.

If you are interested in growing your business and building strong relationships with local business owners, please contact PBR at (239) 470-5611 to register for Visitor's Day.

PBR meets every Thursday morning next to the Bell Tower Shops at 7:15 A.M. at Homewood Suites, 5255 Big Pine Way, Fort Myers, 33907.

Contact
Paradise Creative Group
***@paradisecg.com
End
Source:Professional Business Resource
Email:***@paradisecg.com Email Verified
Tags:Networking, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paradise Creative Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share