Local Business-To-Business Networking Group Seeks New Members

-- Professional Business Resource (PBR) is in the process of expanding their networking group and invites members of the professional tradesmen community to Visitor's Day on Thursday, March 16 at 7:15 AM.PBR aims to bring high quality, reliable businesses together with the purpose of generating leads, creating referrals and strengthening relationships between local business owners.Owned and operated by members, PBR's admission process allows for quality vetting when choosing member businesses. To ensure excellence, one professional per industry is admitted into the group which, maximizes the opportunity for each member's referrals and allows members to build strong relationships that enhance trust within the group. Every member is a local business owner and every dime that is collected, stays in the group for marketing and social events. Dollar for dollar, PBR beats every other networking group in Lee County.If you are interested in growing your business and building strong relationships with local business owners, please contact PBR at (239) 470-5611 to register for Visitor's Day.PBR meets every Thursday morning next to the Bell Tower Shops at 7:15 A.M. at Homewood Suites, 5255 Big Pine Way, Fort Myers, 33907.