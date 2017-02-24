 
Rhodri Spindler Releases Article On The Advantages Of Hosted Telephony Solutions

 
March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Long standing network engineer and network architect, Rhodri Spindler releases in depth look at the advantages of hosted telephony solutions in the modern workplace.

It is also believed that more is to follow on a host of tech, IT and networking related subject matters around topics such as cloud computing, CCNA career paths, and the benefits of G-Suite.

Rhodri Spindler has looked in depth on sub topics such as 'Ease of use', 'Reliability' and 'Improved Productivity' as discussion points.

A solid snapshot of the synopsis can be found here to highlight some of the main elements -

"Hosted telephony allows a company to exploit the features offered by the latest corporate phone systems, such as, call queuing, call recording, voice mail, auto attendant and mobile extension without the need for a large investment in telephone lines, the ongoing management, hardware and maintenance costs.

From only a few dollars a business can deploy a feature-rich business telephone system by the use of the latest IP Telephone Handsets, with flexibility of being able to work anywhere with a reliable connection to the internet."

Further information can be found here - https://vimeo.com/rhodrispindler

Click to Share