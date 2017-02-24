News By Tag
Rhodri Spindler Releases Article On The Advantages Of Hosted Telephony Solutions
It is also believed that more is to follow on a host of tech, IT and networking related subject matters around topics such as cloud computing, CCNA career paths, and the benefits of G-Suite.
Rhodri Spindler has looked in depth on sub topics such as 'Ease of use', 'Reliability' and 'Improved Productivity' as discussion points.
A solid snapshot of the synopsis can be found here to highlight some of the main elements -
"Hosted telephony allows a company to exploit the features offered by the latest corporate phone systems, such as, call queuing, call recording, voice mail, auto attendant and mobile extension without the need for a large investment in telephone lines, the ongoing management, hardware and maintenance costs.
From only a few dollars a business can deploy a feature-rich business telephone system by the use of the latest IP Telephone Handsets, with flexibility of being able to work anywhere with a reliable connection to the internet."
