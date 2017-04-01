News By Tag
Hudson Theatre Ensemble Silly on Sixth Children's Series - a fun musical Stone in the Road
New Jersey Stage exclaims: "Silly on Sixth consistently produces delightful, charming shows that entrance and entertain their core audience of kids three to one hundred and three".
Hudson Theatre Ensemble Silly on Sixth Children's Series presents a funny and zany musical
Stone in the Road
by Kristi Thielen
"Your group is such a treasure for Hoboken. You always put on such fantastic productions!"
—Geri Fallo, Director of Cultural Affairs for City of Hoboken
Performances at Hudson School Performance Space 601 Park Ave., Hoboken on:
Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11am and 1pm
Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 11am and 1pm
Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11am and 1pm
Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 11am and 1pm
(8 performances - Show runs about 40 minutes – perfect for children 3 to 10)
All tickets $10.00.
Please distribute to everyone who loves great children's theatre at very reasonable prices! And please "like" us on Facebook!
Reservations:
And if your child has a late March or April birthday, what an easy way to celebrate by incorporating Silly on Sixth into your birthday plans! The entire audience will sing Happy Birthday to your darling child; your group has a wonderful time seeing Stone in the Road; the kids meet the actors after the show and you can take photos of your child with the actors;then off you go to one of Hoboken's many family-friendly eateries to continue the festivities. Just call Florence for details at 201-377-7014.
Here's what Broadway World says about our ensemble: "Kid's theater with a positive message is amazing. In the hands of the incredible Hudson Theatre Ensemble's Silly on Sixth, children's theater is a passionate alchemy of creativity and craftiness to be treasured."
And New Jersey Stage exclaims: "Silly on Sixth consistently produces delightful, charming shows that entrance and entertain their core audience of kids three to one hundred and three. There is no pandering to the audience. These skillful actors engage the young audience rapturously. Spend a richly deserved hour with Silly on Sixth. For parents this is an entertaining, safe time, without the laugh track of television but the values you may want your children to embrace."
And here's what our audience says: "We can't wait for the next children's show. Our family has seen every one of them!" "This was my almost 4 year old's first exposure to theater and he loved it so much, I was nearly brought to tears. Thank you for putting on such a wonderful interactive show with such a talented kid-friendly cast! "The shows are hysterically funny & the kids really love them. We definitely will be visiting you again!" "We go to every Silly on Sixth show and the kids as well as the parents really enjoy them." "Thank you for making such a great difference for our Hoboken community."
Stone in the Road and its all-adult cast will delight children ages 3 to 10 while entertaining their families in the 17th season of the Hudson Theatre Ensemble Children's Series Silly on Sixth. It is a wonderful piece of work, filled with all the good natured action and wacky fun a kid could want, with plenty of humor that parents can appreciatewhile gently teaching the importance of helping others.
Cast: Laura DiCerto, Richard Dwyer, Christina O'Handley, Florence Pape, Howard Richman, Leah Sayad, Dave Silberger
Production Staff: Producer/Artistic Director: Diana London; Director of Development/
Our Platinum Sponsor for Stone in the Road is the practice of Drs. Brescia, Migliaccio, Chinn, Moon, Picard, Lowe, Penmatsa, & Dr. Nicole Tully, Obstetrics & Gynecology. Our Gold Sponsor is Fields Development Group.
Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado.
Contact
Hudson Theatre Ensemble Silly on Sixth
201-377-7014
***@fpls.com
End
