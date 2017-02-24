News By Tag
2017 Take Your Dog To Work Day® campaign to raise awareness for Pets for Patriots®
Event creator Pet Sitters International (PSI) has pledged a charitable contribution and plans to promote the organization in its 2017 Take Your Dog To Work Day® resources and promotions.
PSI, the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters, created Take Your Dog To Work Day (TYDTWDay®) in 1999 to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions, encouraging businesses to open their doors to employees' dogs for one fun summer Friday each year. This year's TYDTWDay on Friday, June 23, marks the 19th annual event.
"While TYDTWDay offers a fun opportunity to have dogs at work, its purpose since the inaugural celebration has always been to encourage pet adoptions," explains Beth Stultz, PSI vice-president and TYDTWDay spokesperson. "Pets for Patriots helps give adult, special needs and large-breed dogs a second chance through their military-adoption programs—and PSI is thrilled to be able to use our international campaign to raise awareness of such a worthy cause."
To kick off the 2017 TYDTWDay campaign, PSI asks pet owners to submit their favorite photo of their pet(s) at petsit.com/photos between March 15 and April 15. For each photo submitted, PSI will donate $1 to Pets for Patriots, up to $5,000.
Pets for Patriots, founded by Executive Director Beth Zimmerman, helps United States military veterans adopt a new pet while giving the most overlooked, undervalued shelter dogs and cats hope and a new home. Pets for Patriots serves military veterans at all stages, including retirees. The organization works with shelters and veterinary partners to ensure the new pet parents have the ability to afford care for their new companions throughout their life.
"PSI and Pets for Patriots share a common mission of supporting the most vulnerable among us," says Beth Zimmerman, executive director and chief executive officer of Pets for Patriots. "We appreciate PSI's generosity and are excited to further our mission through involvement with this year's Take Your Dog To Work Day campaign."
PSI encourages businesses interested in participating in Take Your Dog To Work Day to visit http://www.takeyourdog.com to download the free toolkit, which includees step-by-step instructions for planning an event and a sample "dogs at work" policy, as well as various other event materials. To learn more about PSI and its TYDTWDay event, visit www.petsit.com. To learn more about Pets for Patriots, visit http://www.petsforpatriots.org.
About Pet Sitters International
Founded by Patti J. Moran in 1994, Pet Sitters International (PSI) is the world's largest educational association for professional pet sitters and represents more than 6,000 member pet-sitting businesses in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. PSI created TYDTWDay in 1999 as a way to give back to the pet community from which their members earn their living. To learn more about TYDTWDay, visit www.takeyourdog.com. To learn more about PSI or to find a local professional pet sitter, visit www.petsit.com.
About Pets for Patriots
Pets for Patriots gives the gifts of fidelity, joy and love to both veteran and pet through companion animal adoption. The organization helps veterans and military members adopt the most overlooked shelter pets, including adult, special needs and large breed pets, offering them a second chance at life through adoption. Pets for Patriots partners with U.S. shelter and veterinary networks, military and veteran organizations, and the public to value and honor the lives of both the most vulnerable and heroic among us. For more information, visit www.petsforpatriots.org.
