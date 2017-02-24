News By Tag
Primizie Introduces New Line of Hand-Crafted Organic Sprouted Grains Crispbreads
Chef-Made Brand Inspired by the Best from Everywhere Expands Line with Naturally Gluten-Free Options
Inspired by the culinary traditions of South America, Primizie's Organic Sprouted Grains are made by using a blend of three types of nutrient-rich flours: brown rice, teff and millet, and three different organic grains: amaranth, quinoa and sorghum. The chef-inspired blends give the crispbreads an earthier, nutty taste while providing nine grams of whole grains per serving. The four flavors are certified gluten free, non-GMO Project Verified, kosher and offer vegan and dairy free options. Like all of Primizie's offerings, each crispbread is grilled and lightly crisped for a layered texture and an uncommon crunch that is substantial enough to stand up to any hearty dip, spread or simply on its own.
"We use real, whole ingredients that we have travelled around the world for that are not only recognizable, but remarkable,"
Primizie's new chef-crafted flavors include:
· Ancient Grains: Made with organic Amaranth, Quinoa and Sorghum, Ancient Grains is both nutrient rich and pleasing to the sophisticated palate.
· Green Harvest: Packed with real kale, spinach and broccoli leaves, Green Harvest provides a better for your snack
· Smoked Cheddar: Applewood-smoked cheddar flavor slow-cured with organic molasses and combined with white cheddar for a truly unique taste experience that can only be created by a chef.
· Rustic Beets: Rich in color and full of antioxidants, Primizie Rustic Beets combine hearty red beets with the unique blend of organic sprouted grains to create a delicious snack with no artificial flavors or ingredients.
Primizie Organic Sprouted Grains snacks retail for $3.95 and are available in major retailers such as Publix, HEB, Bristol Farms, Safeway, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Vons, Randall's, and Direct Eats among others. For more information on Primizie please visit www.PrimizieSnacks.com
About Primizie
Crafted in a kitchen by a professionally trained chef, Primizie is a line of thick cut crispbreads with enhanced culinary flavors bringing together the best from everywhere. Grilled and lightly crisped, Primizie is made with real, whole ingredients that provides a delicious crunch and a better-for-you chip alternative. Primizie snacks are all natural and non-GMO with no trans-fat or preservatives and no cholesterol. Delicious on their own or paired with hearty dips, cheeses and spreads, Primizie offers an effortlessly special snacking option for cool nights in, friendly gatherings and special dinners. For more information on Primizie please visit www.PrimizieSnacks.com.
