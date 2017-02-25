 
Industry News





Southern Ocean Chamber Women In Business Scheduled for March 28

Continuing to grow a successful network, Southern Ocean Chamber member Hagler's Marina to host next Women in Business Roundtable
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce will present its next Women in Business Roundtable on Tuesday March 28 at member Hagler's Marina located at 4114 Long Beach Blvd in Brant Beach. The event will begin at 10am with the topic of the month being "Women succeeding in a Male Dominated Industry" led by Danielle Hagler. Refreshments will be served.

Hagler's Marina, is a family owned full service marina, They are a one-stop shop for slips, repairs, sales, storage, gas and supplies.  They recently started a small gift section in the marina store, selling Yankee Candles. The Women in Business Roundtable was launched in January and has been meeting monthly drawing women from different backgrounds and professions. It is the goal of the Southern Ocean County Chamber to provide women who are doing business in the community with supportive network of peers. There is no fee if you RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce office.

Women in Business Roundtable is part of the Southern Ocean County Chamber Open for Business program. To find out more about the 103 year region chamber, please go to www.visitLBiregion.com , contact 609 494 7211 or stop into their staffed center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ. Follow on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber, or join the national conversation as LBI Region on twitter, Facebook, Insta, and pinterest. Listen to their weekly radio show the LBI Region Report on WBNJ 91.9FM. To learn more about this and other programs contact Kate Krier, Business Outreach Coordinator at kate@sochamber.com
Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce
Mar 03, 2017 News



