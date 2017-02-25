News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Ocean Chamber Women In Business Scheduled for March 28
Continuing to grow a successful network, Southern Ocean Chamber member Hagler's Marina to host next Women in Business Roundtable
Hagler's Marina, is a family owned full service marina, They are a one-stop shop for slips, repairs, sales, storage, gas and supplies. They recently started a small gift section in the marina store, selling Yankee Candles. The Women in Business Roundtable was launched in January and has been meeting monthly drawing women from different backgrounds and professions. It is the goal of the Southern Ocean County Chamber to provide women who are doing business in the community with supportive network of peers. There is no fee if you RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce office.
Women in Business Roundtable is part of the Southern Ocean County Chamber Open for Business program. To find out more about the 103 year region chamber, please go to www.visitLBiregion.com , contact 609 494 7211 or stop into their staffed center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom NJ. Follow on Facebook and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber, or join the national conversation as LBI Region on twitter, Facebook, Insta, and pinterest. Listen to their weekly radio show the LBI Region Report on WBNJ 91.9FM. To learn more about this and other programs contact Kate Krier, Business Outreach Coordinator at kate@sochamber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse